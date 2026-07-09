/'Lost 14 kgs': Arrested US mercenary demands pasta, fish in jail over 'spicy, oily' Tihar food: Report

A US national currently detained in Tihar Jail in a terror case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has petitioned a Delhi court for permission to prepare his own food. He cites humanitarian concerns, claiming that the standard prison diet is incompatible with his health requirements, reported NDTV. Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who has been in custody since April, alleges that he has been effectively on a hunger strike since May 6 due to the nature of the jail meals, which he describes as excessively oily, spicy, and fried.
In his filing before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma at the Patiala House Court, VanDyke asserts that his diet has caused his health to deteriorate significantly. According to the petition, he has shed approximately 14 kilograms (30 pounds) and is experiencing weakened immunity, diminished stamina, and vision impairments resulting from malnutrition.
To address this, VanDyke has requested authorization to maintain a supply of ingredients and cooking equipment at his own cost. His list of requested supplies includes various proteins such as chicken, fish, and red meat, as well as staples like pasta, rice, lentils, vegetables, and dairy alternatives. Additionally, he has asked for an induction stove and basic kitchen utensils to facilitate self-cooking.
The Patiala House Court has directed Tihar Jail officials to submit their response to the request. The proceedings are scheduled to resume on July 21.
Earlier last week, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of six foreign nationals including VanDyke and five Ukrainian citizens -- till August 1 in the case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over allegations of imparting terror training in Myanmar.
The six accused were produced before the NIA Court at Patiala House on the expiry of their earlier judicial custody on July 3. The court extended their judicial custody by 29 days and listed the matter for further proceedings. Another Ukrainian national is scheduled to be produced before the court on Saturday.
During the hearing, the six accused consented to the collection of their voice samples after the NIA sought the court's permission for the same as part of the ongoing investigation.
The seven accused -- six Ukrainian nationals and one American citizen -- were arrested in connection with an alleged international network involved in imparting weapons and drone training to insurgent groups across the India-Myanmar border.
According to the NIA, the accused had also facilitated the procurement and movement of drones and electronic jamming equipment from Europe for use in the alleged training modules. Investigators have alleged that the accused entered India on tourist visas and were arrested from different parts of the country, including Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata, after allegedly travelling to the northeastern region before illegally crossing into Myanmar.
The seven accused include Ukrainian nationals Petro Hubra, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksym Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi, besides American national VanDyke. The case forms part of a larger NIA probe into an alleged international network involving foreign mercenaries operating in India's northeastern region.
The anti-terror agency is continuing its investigation to identify the wider network, including possible local facilitators and international linkages.
Earlier, considering security concerns, the Patiala House Court had allowed the NIA's request to conduct proceedings at its headquarters and directed that future hearings in the case be held there, with the accused to be produced before the presiding judge. (With IANS inputs)
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