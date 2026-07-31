/‘Lost consciousness; uniform was soaked in blood,’ says daughter of Delhi cop injured in Jantar Mantar protest

The daughter of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) injured during the Jantar Mantar protest has alleged that her father was brutally assaulted while on duty, saying he returned home with his uniform “soaked in blood” after being attacked by a violent mob during the demonstration.
Speaking at a press conference addressed by family members of police personnel injured during the protest, on Friday, she said her father had a long record of public service before joining the Delhi Police.
“My father is an SI in Delhi Police. Before that, he was a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy,” she said.
Recalling the day of the incident, she said her father was deployed at the main protest site and assigned to the frontline near security barricades.
“He was deployed at the main protest site and stationed on the frontline near the barricades amid a large crowd,” she said.
According to her, her father had repeatedly expressed concern that the gathering had changed in nature.
“He would often tell us that the protest no longer seemed like a student protest and that anti-social elements had joined it,” she said.
Describing what she said happened during the protest, she alleged, “On July 25, my father was dragged by a violent mob and was nearly lynched near the Jantar Mantar stage.”
She added that her father lost consciousness after the attack.
“He remained unconscious at RML Hospital for around four hours. Later that night, his colleagues brought him home, and his uniform was soaked in blood,” she said.
Her remarks come amid a series of statements by family members of injured police personnel who have shared their accounts of the clashes during the Jantar Mantar protest.
Earlier, the wife of an injured Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) alleged that protesters attacked police personnel with “flower pots, stones, slippers, and shoes” and damaged barricades installed for Parliament’s security.
In another account, the son of an injured Delhi Police ASI said his father, a recipient of four gallantry honours, suffered a serious head injury after allegedly being struck by a stone while protecting senior officers during the protest.
According to recent figures shared, more than 250 police personnel were injured during the July 20 protest. The claimed damage included over 110 barricades, more than 300 body protectors, over 350 helmets, more than 50 shields, over 20 loudhailers, 10 handheld metal detectors (HHMDs), one X-ray baggage scanner, and more than 25 government vehicles.
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