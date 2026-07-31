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  • /‘Lost consciousness; uniform was soaked in blood,’ says daughter of Delhi cop injured in Jantar Mantar protest

‘Lost consciousness; uniform was soaked in blood,’ says daughter of Delhi cop injured in Jantar Mantar protest

Recalling the day of the incident, she said her father was deployed at the main protest site and assigned to the frontline near security barricades.

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
‘Lost consciousness; uniform was soaked in blood,’ says daughter of Delhi cop injured in Jantar Mantar protest
Image Credit: IANS

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