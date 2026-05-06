Lost election but won’t resign: Can Mamata Banerjee still be West Bengal CM? Here’s what Constitution says

New Delhi: What is playing out in West Bengal right now looks less like a constitutional grey area and more like a direct political standoff. After her party, the Trinamool Congress, suffered a drubbing following three consecutive terms in power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5 announced that she would not step down.

She argued that she has not lost the election in real terms and claimed the mandate secured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came through “loot”. “I have not lost, so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not tender resignation,” she told reporters.

Just a day earlier, she had said she would fight like a “tiger cub”, a line that describes her combative spirit at a time when she is cornered.

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Her refusal to vacate the Chief Minister’s Office has led to a situation that could now land before Governor RN Ravi for a decision.

Can she actually do this? Let's what the Constitution of India says.

At first glance, the Constitution does not explicitly state that a chief minister ‘must resign’. This is often pointed out in such situations. However, the fuller picture lies in how the system is structured.

Under Article 164(2) of the Constitution, the Council of Ministers is responsible to the Legislative Assembly. This means the government continues only as long as it has the support of the majority in the House. The moment that majority is no longer there, or a fresh mandate is not secured, the basis for staying in office weakens.

The Governor’s “pleasure”, which is mentioned under Article 164 of the Constitution, is also based on this principle. It is not an open-ended personal choice. It operates within the requirement of majority support.

This position has been settled for years. In the S. R. Bommai v. Union of India case, the Supreme Court made it clear that majority must be tested on the floor of the House. If a chief minister avoids such a test or continues without the required numbers, the governor is not expected to stay passive. Dismissal in that situation is allowed under the Constitution.

What happens if she doesn’t resign

Once such a situation arises, the next steps tend to follow a well-established course. The Governor will invite the party or alliance that can demonstrate majority support to form the government. In the interim, a caretaker arrangement may be put in place, though only for a limited period.

The option of invoking Article 356 of the Constitution, which provides for President’s Rule, arises only when no viable government can be formed. At this stage, that does not appear to be the immediate scenario.

A chief minister may choose not to resign, but that position does not override the requirement of majority support. The office cannot continue without it. If another formation is ready to assume charge, the transition can take place regardless of whether a formal resignation is submitted.

A political message, not a legal solution

This is why her refusal to resign is more a political messaging than a constitutional deadlock. It may serve a political purpose, but it does not change how the constitutional process will proceed.

The concern lies in how the situation plays out on the ground. In West Bengal, political confrontations have in the past spilled onto the streets. If tensions escalate and governance is affected, that is when Article 356 of the Constitution could be considered, not because of the refusal itself, but because of the consequences that follow.

There is also the question of whether Mamata may approach courts, possibly seeking a repoll in select constituencies or challenging the election process. That is unclear for now. Even if such a move is pursued, courts have generally exercised caution in overturning electoral outcomes unless supported by compelling evidence.

At this stage, the developments point to a political contest taking place within a system where the constitutional rules are already firmly established.