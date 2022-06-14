New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday (June 14, 2022) reserved its order against the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order after hearing arguments from Jain, who is currently in judicial custody, as well as the ED.

The agency had taken Jain into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court is now expected to pronounce the order on June 18.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 and he was sent to judicial custody on Monday till June 27.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju has opposed the bail saying that the conduct of Satyender Jain as a public servant, who is indulged in money laundering hawala channel, did not make a case for granting him bail, news agency ANI reported.

"He is influential, he may influence the witnesses as the investigation is still going on," ANI said citing ASG.

The ASG also reportedly submitted that Jain had not cooperated in the investigation and that his answers were "always evasive".

"He denied the connection with the trust. When confronted with documents he said he doesn`t remember as his memory has been affected post-Covid-19," ANI reported.

It is notable that the investigation has been underway since 2017 and during the search conducted on June 7, the ED has said that it seized various incriminating documents and digital records.

The ED also claimed that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises. More than Rs 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg were seized by the ED after raids against Jain and those linked to him, in this money laundering case.

(With agency inputs)