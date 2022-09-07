NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'Lost my father to politics of hate and division, will not lose my...': Rahul Gandhi ahead of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday evening launch Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra that will last about 150 days - stretching from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. 

New Delhi: Ahead of the launch of Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', former party president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The Wayanad MP, who arrived in Chennai on Tuesday night, also sat in silent prayer in his father's memory. Rajiv Gandhi, notably, was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

After offering floral tributes to Rajiv, Rahul said that he lost his father to the "politics of hate and division", but will not lose his "beloved country" to it too.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said in a tweet.

"Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul is scheduled to leave for the southern coastal Kanyakumari district and after visiting the twin memorials for the savants: Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda besides those for Kamaraj and Gandhi Mandapam, he would launch the 3,500 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covering 12 states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would present Rahul Gandhi with the national flag made from 'khadi' to be handed over to Seva Dal workers managing the foot march.

Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 3,570 km, 150 days - Rahul Gandhi to launch mega Bharat Jodo Yatra today

Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday evening launch the mega 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that will last about 150 days - stretching from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, during which, the Congress leader and team will cover over 3,500 km. 

Congress has said that the "padyatra" is aimed eliminating hatred and that elections are not on the agenda. 

The yatra will begin from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and then move northwards passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and culminate in Srinagar.

(With agency inputs)

