Lost Your Voter ID Card? You Can Still Vote In Delhi Elections Without EPIC - Check

Delhi Election 2025: The voting is underway for the Delhi assembly elections. Over 35% voting has been recorded around 2 pm and people are still standing in the queue to exercise their franchise. Since the assembly elections come every five years, many people lose their voter ID card or fail to find it after keeping it somewhere. If you are among those who have lost their Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), then this news is for you. You can still vote in your constituency. Here's how:

How To Search EPIC?

Follow the below process to get your EPIC and polling booth details:

- Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in site of the Election Commission of India

- Click on 'Search By Details'

- Enter your first name, then your father/husband's name

- Enter your date of birth or age

- Select your gender

- Choose your District and assembly constituency

- Enter the captcha code for security verification

- Click on search and you will get the following details if you are eligible to vote - Epic Number, Name of the voter, Age, Relative Name, State, District, Assembly Constituency, Part, Polling Station, and Part Serial Number.

Alternatively, you can also search for your EPIC details with the help of a registered mobile number. You will get an OTP and upon OTP verification, you can get the above details.

Take a printout of this and carry any of your ID cards like Aadhaar or Passport, and go to the polling station mentioned in the above slip. At the polling booth, you can share the above details with the BLO sitting there and they will give you the voting slip.