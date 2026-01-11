‘Lotus Government Our Ultimate Goal’: Amit Shah Launches BJP Kerala Poll Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party's ultimate goal in Kerala is to form a government under the lotus symbol.

Addressing newly elected local body representatives, Shah hailed the BJP's recent Thiruvananthapuram local polls victory as a crucial stepping stone toward that objective.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the BJP's aim to develop Kerala while countering anti-national elements, while asserting that only the NDA government, led by Prime

Minister Narendra Modi, has the capability to realise these objectives.

"This victory is not our goal, but a stepping stone towards achieving our goal. Our ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister. Our goal is to make Kerala fully developed and to protect Kerala from anti-national forces, to protect the power of faith that has existed in Kerala for centuries," Shah said, quotes ANI.

"The people of Kerala also believe that the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front cannot accomplish these three tasks; only the NDA, led by Narendra Modi, can do so. Narendra Modi has envisioned making this country a developed India by 2047. I have come here today to tell the people of Kerala that the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala," he added.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The match-fixing between the LDF and UDF has stalled this state with its immense potential, and our Kerala is experiencing a strange kind of stagnation... But I have come to this workers' conference to… https://t.co/88PE5wpL2a pic.twitter.com/XJC8JWgvD4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the CPI(M) led LDF and Congress led UDF, accusing their covert "match-fixing" of blocking Kerala's development.

He asserted that Kerala's development, security, and protection of beliefs can only be achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government.

"The match-fixing between the LDF and UDF has stalled this state with its immense potential, and our Kerala is experiencing a strange kind of stagnation. But I have come to this workers' conference to appeal to the people of Kerala: the path to Kerala's future, whether it be development, security, or the protection of our beliefs, cannot be achieved through the LDF or the UDF," Shah said.

"Communist parties have disappeared all over the world, and the Congress party is fading away throughout our country. Now, the path to Kerala's development lies only with Narendra Modi's NDA. What is needed is to approach the people of Kerala with humility and a clear vision," he said.

In December last year, the BJP-led NDA scripted history by seizing control of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ousting LDF's four-decade dominance with 50 of 101 wards, LDF got 29, UDF 19, and independents two.

The victory destroyed UDF-Left vote banks, building on the BJP's 2025 Lok Sabha win, when the BJP’s Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur seat.

While recent Grama Panchayat results showed UDF leading 505 of 941, LDF at 340, NDA 26, AAP three (Beena Kurian in Karimkunnam Ward 13, Sini Antony in Mullenkolly Ward 16, Smitha Luke in Uzhavoor Ward 4).

