Lotus set to bloom in Bengal; Who will be BJP's CM face?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stormed to a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, crossing the majority mark with leads in 181 seats as per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends.

The saffron party is set to end the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won three consecutive terms.

BJP set for historic breakthrough in Bengal

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BJP's lead marks a watershed moment in Bengal politics, the 'Lotus Party', is on the verge of forming its first government in the state.

The party has capitalised on strong anti-incumbency against the TMC, issues of governance, law and order, and infiltration.

With 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly, the majority mark stands at 148. The BJP’s impressive tally of 181 leads signals a clear mandate for change.

TMC's exit after 15 years

The TMC, which had dominated Bengal since 2011, is trailing significantly.

Latest trends show the party struggling to cross even the three-digit mark. This result comes after West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with Phase-I at 93.19% and Phase-II at 91.66%, after Special Intensive revision (SIR).

Also Read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP crosses majority mark, ahead on 160+ seats

Who will be BJP's CM face?

With the BJP poised to form the government, attention has now shifted to who will be the Chief Ministerial face. During the Bengal election campaign Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at a Bengal-born and Bengali speaking CM after BJP's win.

The party high command is expected to take a final decision after full results and consultations with newly elected MLAs.

Top Contenders include:

Suvendu Adhikari – Former TMC heavyweight and current Leader of Opposition. He is widely regarded as the most popular face and a strong mass leader, especially in South Bengal.

– Former TMC heavyweight and current Leader of Opposition. He is widely regarded as the most popular face and a strong mass leader, especially in South Bengal. Dilip Ghosh – Former state BJP president and a powerful orator with strong organisational backing. Other senior leaders such as Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha are also being discussed.

– Former state BJP president and a powerful orator with strong organisational backing. Other senior leaders such as Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha are also being discussed. Rupa Ganguly - BJP's prominent leader and candidate from Sonapur Dakshin is another possible CM contender. Being a prominent Female face. Currently she is leading with 10269 votes.

- BJP's prominent leader and candidate from Sonapur Dakshin is another possible CM contender. Being a prominent Female face. Currently she is leading with 10269 votes. Samik Bhattacharya – Another strong name in contention. The current BJP state president, a seasoned leader with deep roots in the RSS, has played a key role in expanding the party’s base across different sections of society. A Rajya Sabha member since 2024, Bhattacharya is credited with significantly strengthening the BJP’s organisational presence in West Bengal over the past few years.

– Another strong name in contention. The current BJP state president, a seasoned leader with deep roots in the RSS, has played a key role in expanding the party’s base across different sections of society. A Rajya Sabha member since 2024, Bhattacharya is credited with significantly strengthening the BJP’s organisational presence in West Bengal over the past few years. Nisith Pramanik – Former Union Minister and a prominent face from North Bengal. He has been instrumental in building BJP’s influence in the region, particularly in Cooch Behar, and is currently contesting from Mathabhanga.

– Former Union Minister and a prominent face from North Bengal. He has been instrumental in building BJP’s influence in the region, particularly in Cooch Behar, and is currently contesting from Mathabhanga. Agnimitra Paul – MLA from Asansol Dakshin and state vice president. Known for her active role in protests and campaigns, she has emerged as a visible and vocal woman leader in the state unit.

The central leadership, including the Prime Minister’s Office, is likely to play a decisive role in the selection to ensure stability and governance focus.

West Bengal elections 2026

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls were held in multiple phases with tight security. Counting began with postal ballots followed by EVMs from 8:00 am.

The BJP’s rise in Bengal completes its strong footprint in eastern India and is being seen as a major political realignment.

If the trends hold, Bengal will witness its first non-TMC, non-Left government in decades.