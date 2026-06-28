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  • /Lotus will bloom in Telangana soon, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Lotus will bloom in Telangana soon, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin

BJP President Nitin Nabin urged party workers to take inspiration from the party's victory in the recent elections in West Bengal and take a pledge to bring the BJP to power in Telangana.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Lotus will bloom in Telangana soon, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin
Image Credit: IANS

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