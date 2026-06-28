/Lotus will bloom in Telangana soon, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin

HYDERABAD: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that the day of the party's Lotus blooming in Telangana is not far away and called upon the party cadre to work hard with the objective of bringing the party to power in the state. He urged them to take inspiration from the party's victory in the recent elections in West Bengal and take a pledge to bring the BJP to power in Telangana.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the Ranga Reddy Rural District party office and the virtual inauguration of party offices in nine districts at an event held in Shamshabad.
Stating that the BJP national general secretary and the party in-charge for West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana played a key role in the BJP's victory in West Bengal, the BJP chief asked him to make double the efforts in Telangana.
“For a long time, those who remained in power here treated it as a means for personal gain. We want to clearly tell them that in the coming days, BJP workers are ready to struggle on the streets to uproot this government. We struggled in West Bengal, we made sacrifices, we worked hard, and our workers endured hardships. But through that struggle, we also achieved success, and the lotus bloomed in West Bengal.”
He remarked that every region is getting saffronised and that the day is not far when Telangana too will be saffronised.
The BJP chief claimed that it was the BJP which uprooted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, but the advantage was taken by the Congress party.
He accused the Congress party of compromising on national interests and stated that BJP cadres have the power to dislodge the Congress government. He said that BJP workers were ready to overthrow the “corrupt and anarchic” Congress government in Telangana.
The BJP chief called upon party cadres to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level in the state.
“We all must take a firm pledge. We have to reach every mohalla, every street and every town. We must take the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, its ideology, its policies and its intent to the people. Today, our policies and our intentions are clear before the public,” he said.
He claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is serving the people of Telangana through various welfare schemes. He, however, said Telangana cannot develop unless it gets a double-engine BJP government.
Stating that Telangana holds special significance for the BJP, he recalled that in 1984, when the party had only two MPs, one of them was from Telangana.
“Today, we also remember that in 1984, when the Bharatiya Janata Party had only two Members of Parliament in the entire country, one of them was from the Telangana region. Those who say that the BJP is an outsider party should look at this fact,” he said.
He asserted that people across the country are witnessing a model of good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The BJP has been continuously working in the service of the people of this country with dedication and speed. We believe that BJP workers function with the ideology of ‘Nation First, Party Next, and Self Last’...”
Nitin Nabin said the BJP was marching ahead with the spirit of nation first and that its goal is to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.
“I am fully confident that if we are to realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, and fulfil Narendra Modi's resolve to advance the lives of our 1.4 billion citizens through his service-oriented schemes, then we must ensure the lotus blooms in Telangana.”
Earlier, the BJP chief was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders on his arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for a two-day visit to Telangana.
State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MPs, state legislators and other leaders welcomed him.
Nitin Nabin later addressed the Vijay Sankalp Sammelan of booth presidents at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds.
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