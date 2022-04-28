Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has heaped praise on the Uttar Pradesh government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for removing thousands of unauthorized loudspeakers from the religious sites in the state without any discrimination.

He, however, took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not handling the loudspeaker row effectively and lacking the guts to remove those illegally placed at the religious sites in his state.

Taking to Twitter, the MNS chief said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the masjids."

"Unfortunately, in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails..” the MNS chief added.

His tweet came a day after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government removed nearly 11,000 unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and volume of another 35,000 was set to permissible limits.

UP's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said a statewide drive was being undertaken to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits.

It may be noted that Raj Thackeray had recently given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from religious places, especially mosques, in the state by May 3, which has led to a political row in the state over the issue.

Refusing to give in to his demand, the Maharashtra government has put the ball in the Centre's court and said since the directive on the use of loudspeakers has come from the Supreme Court, the Union government should form guidelines for the same.

Raj Thackeray had in the past showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and batted for his candidature for the PM's post in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.