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‘Love elevates man’: What Bhagat Singh told Sukhdev in his famous letter to Sukhdev

The April 5, 1929 letter offers an intimate look at Bhagat Singh’s thoughts on love, morality and sacrifice. His references to Mazzini and Victor Hugo show how he viewed human emotions within the life of a revolutionary.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
‘Love elevates man’: What Bhagat Singh told Sukhdev in his famous letter to Sukhdev
Image Credit: People pay floral tribute to Bhagat Singh. (File photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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