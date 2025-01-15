Love Guru Who Did Not Marry 2 Girls To Save Their Lives: Extraordinary Story Of Monk And Motivational Speaker Amogh Lila Das

'Zee Real Heroes Awards' event took place on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. In the star-studded event, several prominent personalities were honored for their contributions. Among the awardees was Amogh Lila Das, a motivational speaker and Krishna devotee.

During the event, Das shared insights from his life and made several personal revelations. In an engaging conversation with lyricist Manoj Muntashir, Amogh Lila Das spoke in detail about his spiritual journey. He also reflected on the differences between his life before and after embracing spirituality.

A Love Guru in College

During the discussion, Amogh Lila revealed that during his college days, he was a "Love Guru." Whenever his friends faced heartbreak, he would step in to offer guidance, helping them overcome their pain and move forward.

Turning Point to Spiritual Life

Amogh Lila Das shared that despite working with many wealthy people and earning a lot of money, he often found that those around him were not truly happy. This realization led him to decide to leave behind the materialistic life and embrace a spiritual path.

Facing Criticism from Society

He also spoke about the criticism he faced from society. People around him believed his life was set after completing his engineering degree, securing a good job, and earning money. Many advised him against following the path of devotion, fearing it would ruin his life. However, today, those same people are now praising his journey.

Leaving Engineering and Family for a Greater Purpose?

When asked if he regretted leaving the field of engineering and his family for a spiritual life, Amogh Lila Das answered with clarity. He explained that while he could have continued working in C++ and Java, gotten married, had children, and eventually passed away, his life now is full of purpose. "Today, my entire world is my family. I haven't left my family; I have expanded it," he said.

Is Your Mother Happy with Your Choices?

Amogh Lila Das also shared a touching moment involving his mother. He recounted an incident where someone asked him if his mother was happy with his choices. In response, he called his mother, and her reply moved the audience. She said, "I am proud to have given birth to Amogh Lila Das." The crowd responded with applause.

Saved Lives Of Two Girls By Not Getting Married

Amogh revealed an intriguing part of his life, sharing that his horoscope predicted he would marry three times: the first marriage would end with the death of his wife two months later, the second within six months, and the third would mark a significant historical moment in his life. However, he chose not to marry, which he believes helped save two lives.

What is Your Current Purpose?

Amogh Lila Das clarified that his primary mission is simple: "My only goal is to connect people with God," he said.

Who is Amogh Lila Das?

Amogh Lila Das is a well-known spiritual and motivational speaker. He was associated with ISKCON for 12 years and was serving as the vice president of the ISKCON Dwarka Chapter at the time of the event. The 43-year-old had recently faced a one-month ban following controversial statements regarding Swami Vivekananda and his guru, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Amogh Lila Das was born as Ashish Arora in Lucknow, into a Punjabi family. He currently resides in Delhi with his family.

What is Amogh Lila Das's Real Name?

Before becoming a spiritual leader, Amogh Lila Das, born Ashish Arora, was a software engineer. He graduated in 2004 and moved to the U.S. for work. In 2010, he left the corporate world and turned toward the devotion of Lord Krishna. At the age of 29, he joined ISKCON, and gradually, through social media, he began sharing videos related to spirituality and faith, which eventually led him to become a motivational speaker. His followers on social media have been steadily growing.