An Indian social media influencer living abroad went viral after he shared a “desi hack” taught to him by his mother to keep food warm in Canada’s chilling temperatures. The video was shared by the Instagram account 'waddupcanada'. It demonstrates a creative and innovative way to carry hot food in bone-chilling cold. "Ain’t nobody like my desi mom," read the caption of the post.

In the viral video, the influencer can be seen pulling a foil-wrapped paratha out of a flask. Then, a woman—whose face is not visible—asks, "Canada ki thand me kaise garma garam khana leke ghooma jaaye (How do you carry hot food in Canada’s cold weather)?” The answer of her question appears on the screen: "Pack paratha in a thermos."

Check Video Here

After the influencer unwrapped the paratha, steam was seen rising from it despite the -14 degree temperature, proving the effectiveness of the influencer’s mother’s hack. Impressed, he says, "What a hack!"

Meanwhile, a girl in the background further stated, "Mummy-papa ke nuskhe in Canada (Parents' desi tricks in Canada).” The video went viral and garnered over 3 million views. Many users on Instagram seemed impressed by the hack and expressed their eagerness to try it. "What a great idea! I’m going to do that with my daughter’s lunch!" a user said. While another wrote, "She is such a genius! Aunty, I am going to copy this."

Another user hailed the practicality of the thermos trick, saying, "That's an amazing idea! I do have a hot case or tiffin box, but they’re too big to carry. This looks compact and more convenient."