Love is in the air! Tamil Nadu couple ties the knot on-board a chartered flight, DGCA initiates investigation after pics go viral

New Delhi: Pictures of a Tamil Nadu couple has gone viral after they tied the knot on-board a chartered flight, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (May 24, 2021) initiated an investigation.

The Madurai-based couple's wedding took place on-board a chartered commercial aircraft that flew between Madurai and Tuticorin and in the viral 'wedding album', the family and attendees are seen blatantly violating the COVID-19 norms, with very few wearing masks.

This comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing a rise in new coronavirus cases with nearly 36,000 daily infections and is in the midst of a lockdown.

It is said that the couple who are based out of Goripalayam in Madurai had tied the knot sometime last week, with limited guests based on the 50-attendee cap set by the State Government. However, as the temporary relaxations were announced on Saturday (May 22) and Sunday, the families seem to have arranged a chartered flight to have a special wedding with more attendees.

Going by the pictures and videos of this wedding, there are over 100 people seated in the flight, with hardly any adherence to prevalent COVID-19 norms in the Indian Aviation sector.

Generally, those taking domestic flights in India have to be temperature checked, masked, are provided face shields, sanitisers etc to ensure the safety of all onboard.

The wedding guests were all reportedly tested RT-PCR negative, however, the claim has not been verified yet.

Zee Media has also reached out to the concerned airline for clarification and has understood that their plane was chartered by the concerned family and that it was not a routine commercial flight.

Meanwhile, the DGCA stated that it has initiated investigations on mid-air marriage and has sought a full report from the airline and the Airport Authority.

"SpiceJet crew is off rostered. Airline directed to lodge a complaint against those not following COVID appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities," said DGCA.



Live TV