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Love, jealousy & deadly 4kg drug courier plot to ruin ex-girlfriend’s husband

The incident unfolded in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir when police, already on high alert amid the intense campaign against narcotics across Jammu and Kashmir, intercepted a courier consignment sent through India Post from Uttar Pradesh.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Love, jealousy & deadly 4kg drug courier plot to ruin ex-girlfriend’s husband

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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