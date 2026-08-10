/Love, jealousy & deadly 4kg drug courier plot to ruin ex-girlfriend’s husband

In a case that reads like a Bollywood thriller, Ganderbal Police have unravelled a chilling conspiracy involving jealousy, betrayal and calculated revenge that allegedly nearly destroyed the life of an innocent man. What began as the interception of a suspicious courier package has turned into a sensational investigation into an alleged attempt by an ex-lover to eliminate his former girlfriend’s husband by framing him as a drug peddler.
The incident unfolded in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir when police, already on high alert amid the intense campaign against narcotics across Jammu and Kashmir, intercepted a courier consignment sent through India Post from Uttar Pradesh.
Inside the package, officers allegedly found 4 kilograms of cocaine powder and four packets of pure chars.
The parcel was addressed to local poultry businessman Faisal Firdous, who, according to investigators, had no idea that his name had allegedly been used as part of a carefully planned trap.
Faisal, who runs a poultry farm, later told investigators that he had been deceived. An unknown caller, using a Saudi Arabia number, had contacted him days earlier and claimed that the parcel contained free samples of poultry feed meant for his farm.
Trusting the caller, the unsuspecting trader prepared to receive what he believed was a business-related consignment. Police suspect the package was instead part of a plan intended to portray him as a drug peddler and send him to prison for years.
As the investigation progressed, police began looking into Faisal’s personal life and uncovered what they suspect was the motive behind the alleged conspiracy.
Faisal had married only a year earlier. According to sources, his wife had remained in contact with her former boyfriend after the marriage and had met him at least twice.
During questioning by police, the woman reportedly revealed that she was still in contact with her ex-boyfriend.
Police subsequently took former lover Tariq Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Zainakot in Srinagar, into custody. Tariq, who is already married and has three children, is accused of masterminding the alleged conspiracy. According to police sources, Tariq has confessed to his role.
Investigators suspect that, driven by jealousy and a desire to win back his former girlfriend, Tariq allegedly sought to use the government's tough anti-drug campaign as a weapon against her husband.
By planting a large narcotics consignment in Faisal’s name, he allegedly hoped that the young husband would be arrested, disgraced and removed from the picture.
According to police sources, Tariq's alleged confession has revealed details of the planning behind the operation.
Tariq reportedly told investigators that he had met a man named Areeb through a social media app. He allegedly paid Areeb ₹9,500 to arrange the dispatch of drugs from Uttar Pradesh.
In what police suspect was a deliberate attempt to create a false trail, Tariq allegedly first had the drugs sent to Areeb and then arranged for them to be couriered back under Faisal Firdous’s name and address.
The alleged trap was then set, with Faisal expected to receive the package without knowing what it contained.
While Tariq remains in police custody, investigators are continuing to examine the role of Faisal’s wife.
Police are not ruling out the possibility that she may have known about, or even facilitated, the continued contact with her former lover. However, the exact extent of her involvement remains under investigation.
Investigators are examining call records, meetings and other details as they attempt to establish the full sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged conspiracy.
The case has now taken on a multi-state dimension. A special team of Ganderbal Police has been sent to Uttar Pradesh to trace the origin of the drugs, identify Areeb and establish every link in the alleged chain of conspiracy.
Officers believe more arrests could follow as they investigate the network that allegedly came close to framing an ordinary businessman for a crime he had no knowledge of.
In the broader fight against narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir, the case stands out not only because of the quantity of drugs allegedly seized, but also because of the alleged role of personal relationships and jealousy in a conspiracy that could have had serious consequences for an innocent man.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.