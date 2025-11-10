A disturbing case involving an alleged love jihad and a mysterious death has emerged from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old model Khushbu Ahirwar, also known as Khushi, whose death has raised serious suspicions among authorities.

According to media reports, Khushbu was dropped off at a hospital on Indore Road in Bhainsakhedi by her alleged partner. However, doctors declared her dead.

The man, identified as Kasim, reportedly fled the hospital soon after dropping her off. Police have since reportedly arrested him in connection with the case.

Officials said that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of Khushbu’s death and proceed with the investigation.

The victim’s family has alleged a ‘love jihad’ angle, claiming that the accused had introduced himself as Rahul and expressed his intention to marry Khushbu. They also alleged that there were visible injury marks on her body.

Police have yet to confirm the allegations, and the investigation is currently underway. Further details on the case are awaited.

Noida Murder Case

An unidentified dead body of a woman was found in a drain near Noida Sector 82, Canal Area, under the jurisdiction of Police Station 49 on Friday, according to the news agency ANI.

Additional DCP of Noida, in a video shared on his official X handle, said that the body was recovered from a drain following information received by police. Additionally, the authorities suspect that the woman was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped in the drain.

The victim is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old. However, any confirmation will depend on the post-mortem report.