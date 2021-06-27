‘Love Jihad’ case: Family alleges Muslim boy used false identity to trick girl

New Delhi: A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki has alleged that a Muslim boy who looked after their farm-related ran away with their girl.

The family said that the boy used a false identity, calling himself Deshraj, to trick the girl. They have alleged that the girl was being forced to change her religion.

They have claimed that the boy’s family was also involved in the conspiracy.

The boy reportedly has a five-year-old son. He has also been accused of luring three girls previously in a similar fashion.

The girl's family reported the matter to the Uttar Pradesh police, demanding the strictest action.

Live TV