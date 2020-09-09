'Love Jihad' case from UP's Kanpur; youth hides religion to marry landlord's daughter

Kanpur: A case of 'love jihad' has been reported from Kanpur's Naubasta police station area inUttar Pradesh.

As per reports, a Muslim tenant changed his name to live in the house and then cheated the landlord's daughter in the name of 'love' for almost two years. He said his name was Aryan Malhotra and had promised to marry her.

Upon investigation, it was found that he had two identity cards, one by the name of Aryan Malhotra, which was a fake identity that he had assumed.

His real name is Fateh Khan and he is a resident of Bijnor.

Meanwhile, as the number of cases of love jihad rises in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed for strict measures be taken to curb the problem.

Recently, some reports of 'love-jihad' incidents have surfaced from Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Balrampur. A young girl in Kanpur had posted a video on social media saying she would undergo religious conversion fo rtyhe consummation of her marriage.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi, the Chief Minister has asked for instant and strict action against women`s harassment and love-jihad incidents.

Notably, the issue of love-jihad is not new, it has been raised previously during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls.

In 2014, Yogi Adityanath used to say at election rallies, "Now Jodha bai will not go with Akbar and Alexander will be forced to give his daughter to Chandragupta Maurya." He has often described love jihad as an international plot.