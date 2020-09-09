हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

'Love Jihad' case from UP's Kanpur; youth hides religion to marry landlord's daughter

A case of 'love jihad' has been reported from Kanpur's Naubasta police station area inUttar Pradesh.

&#039;Love Jihad&#039; case from UP&#039;s Kanpur; youth hides religion to marry landlord&#039;s daughter
File photo

Kanpur: A case of 'love jihad' has been reported from Kanpur's Naubasta police station area inUttar Pradesh.

As per reports, a Muslim tenant changed his name to live in the house and then cheated the landlord's daughter in the name of 'love' for almost two years. He said his name was Aryan Malhotra and had promised to marry her.

Upon investigation, it was found that he had two identity cards, one by the name of Aryan Malhotra, which was a fake identity that he had assumed.

His real name is Fateh Khan and he is a resident of Bijnor.

Meanwhile, as the number of cases of love jihad rises in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed for strict measures be taken to curb the problem. 

Recently, some reports of 'love-jihad' incidents have surfaced from Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Balrampur. A young girl in Kanpur had posted a video on social media saying she would undergo religious conversion fo rtyhe consummation of her marriage.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi, the Chief Minister has asked for instant and strict action against women`s harassment and love-jihad incidents.

Notably, the issue of love-jihad is not new, it has been raised previously during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. 

In 2014, Yogi Adityanath used to say at election rallies, "Now Jodha bai will not go with Akbar and Alexander will be forced to give his daughter to Chandragupta Maurya." He has often described love jihad as an international plot.

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathLove JihadLove Jihad in UP
Next
Story

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Indian envoy P Kumaran
  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M27S

Will China again witness India's might?