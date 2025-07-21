Love Or Trap? Hindu Man Alleges He Was Forced To Become Muslim By Wife’s Family

New Delhi: A Hindu man, Vishal Gokavi, has alleged that his Muslim wife, Tehsin Hosamani, and her family coerced him into converting to Islam following their marriage in Karnataka’s Gadag district.

The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for three years before registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on November 26, 2024. Vishal claims that a second wedding ceremony, conducted according to Islamic customs on April 25, 2025, resulted in his religious conversion, which he says occurred without his full knowledge and under pressure.

As reported by India Today, Vishal alleged in multiple public statements and a video that Tehsin and her family threatened to falsely implicate him in a rape case if he refused to convert. He further claimed that he was subjected to mental harassment and forced to perform Islamic prayers, often having to provide photo evidence of his compliance.

Vishal Gokavi said, “I was in love with a Muslim girl. We had been in a relationship for three years. Eventually, her family found out about our relationship. She told me, ‘If you ever get married, it has to be with me. If not, I’ll kill myself by jumping in front of a train, drinking poison, or rolling on the ground.’ She kept threatening me.”.

“She insisted that we get legally married. Out of fear, I agreed, and we registered our marriage. Later, her uncle Ibrahim Saab Dawal Khan and her mother Begum Banu told her to convert me into their religion and make me attend Jamaat (Islamic congregation). She came and conveyed this to me,” he said, as per the reports.

Vishal further added, “She said I should also marry her according to Islamic customs. When I refused, things escalated further. Members of the Jamaat gathered and began exerting pressure on me. They insisted, ‘You must attend Jamaat and follow our customs."

Vishal stated that the pressure to convert did not come from just one individual. He claimed that multiple people urged him to abandon his Korama community identity and embrace Islam. He further alleged that threats were made, warning that if he refused to convert, a false rape case would be filed against him, leading to his arrest.

“I was subjected to mental torture. I was warned repeatedly, ‘See what happens if you refuse.’ In the end, the conversion was forced upon me,” Vishal said, according to reports.

He also claimed that the coercion intensified over time. According to him, Tehsin’s uncle was assigned to monitor whether he was offering namaz (Islamic prayers).

“I was made to take photos while praying and send them to her. She would then follow up by asking, ‘Did you perform your namaz today or not?’” he alleged.

Meanwhile, videos of the Islamic wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from several Hindu organisations, who have labelled the incident a case of ‘Love Jihad’ and are demanding legal action against Tehsin and her family.

In response, Gadag Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Jagadish said that while the issue has gained significant traction online, no formal complaint has been lodged so far.

“Yesterday, a video began circulating on social media regarding an issue between a boy and a girl. The boy's name is Vishal, who belongs to the Hindu community, and the girl's name is Tehsin, from the Muslim community,” SP Jagadish said, as per reports.

He further explained the timeline of the couple’s relationship and marriage:

“From the initial information we have, the couple had known each other for the past three years and were in a relationship. They decided to get married and registered their marriage on 26 November 2024 at the Gadag sub-registrar's office under the Special Marriage Act. About five months later, they reportedly got married again as per Muslim traditions, and a video of that ceremony has also surfaced on social media.”

SP Jagadish acknowledged that initial claims suggest religious conversion may have occurred, but emphasized that the police had already spoken to Vishal earlier this year:

“On May 23, 2025, the boy was called to the Betageri police station and was asked whether he had any complaint or grievance. At that time, he gave a written statement and a video recording, both of which are with us, stating that he had no complaint.”

He added that the police are keeping an open mind and will look into any possible marital issues or new developments that might have triggered the current controversy. Vishal was again called to the station recently and asked if he wished to file a complaint, but as of now, none has been submitted.

“If any complaint is given, we will register it and proceed with further investigation accordingly,” the SP confirmed.