Love triangle turns fatal in Mumbai as 19-year-old woman shot on face, dies in broad daylight

Mumbai: A 19 year old woman was shot dead in broad daylight in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon, as per reports.

The victim identified as Shifa Shaikh was killed near the Furqania Majid area of Shivaji Nagar. As per the ndtv reports, within 12 hours of shooting, Mumbai police arrested two people, a 25 year old woman and a 23 year old man in connection with the murder.

According to reports, Shifa left her residence after receiving a call to meet another woman from the area. As per the police, an argument broke out between Shifa and the suspect over an unspecified issue.

Police later confirmed that Shifa was shot at point-blank range, with the bullet striking her in the face. According to officers, the projectile entered through her cheek and got lodged in her skull, leading to fatal injuries. When police personnel reached the spot and later the hospital, doctors reiterated that the gun had been fired from extremely close quarters.

Residents had rushed the injured teenager to Rajawadi Hospital in a desperate attempt to save her. A police team also arrived at the medical facility, where doctors informed them about the severity of the wound. Despite efforts to provide immediate treatment, Shifa succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital and was subsequently declared dead.

Acting swiftly on CCTV footage and other inputs gathered during the initial phase of the probe, investigators set up a trap and managed to arrest the two accused within 12 hours of the shooting.