Love Turns To Lynch Horror: Man Brutally Beaten To Death For Meeting Cousin-Lover In UP’s Hamirpur

In a tragic case from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, a 35-year-old man named Ravi was brutally beaten to death after he went to meet his girlfriend, Manisha who was reportedly being forced into marriage by her family. The incident took place in Parchh village under the Maudaha area, where Ravi was allegedly caught by the girl’s relatives, tied up, and assaulted until he died.

According to an NDTV report, the situation turned brutal when the family began beating Ravi with sticks, and several villagers from Parchchh joined in. Despite his pleas for water as he lay gravely injured, no one came forward to help, sources said.

After realizing the seriousness of what had happened, the girl’s uncle, 35-year-old Pintu, reportedly tried to end his life out of fear of being held responsible for Ravi’s death. Police were informed soon after and took both Ravi and Pintu to the community health center in Maudaha, where doctors declared Ravi dead. Pintu was later taken to the district hospital for further treatment.

After hearing about Ravi's death, Manisha also attempted to take her own life, quoted by NDTV. Both she and her uncle are reported to be in critical condition. Police have admitted Manisha to the community health center in Maudaha town, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family members have claimed that the incident began when Ravi allegedly attacked Pintu with a knife. Manisha’s grandmother told that when she returned home, she found Ravi inside the house, and during the altercation, he stabbed Pintu. Manisha’s aunt also alleged that Ravi was carrying a knife and attacked Pintu when he opened the door, according to reports of NDTV.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Ravi’s father, Uma Shankar alias Kali Deen, later filed an FIR against five people. Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Deeksha Sharma confirmed that three suspects have been detained and that extra police have been deployed in the village to prevent unrest. “The preliminary probe suggests Ravi was murdered inside the house. The woman’s condition remains serious,” she said.

Police investigations have revealed that Ravi and Manisha were first cousins, and their relationship had been known but strongly opposed by both families. Ravi’s family had moved from Parchchh village to Banda nearly 20 years ago. Earlier this year, Ravi had allegedly eloped with Manisha just days before her first arranged marriage in June, but she was later brought back home with police intervention.

Manisha’s second marriage had been fixed for November 2 in Jalaun district. According to Hindustan Times, police suspect Ravi’s visit was an attempt to persuade her to run away again, which enraged her family and led to the fatal attack. A video found later showed Ravi expressing anger over Manisha’s upcoming marriage before leaving for the village.

Police said further investigation is underway.