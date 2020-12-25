Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi, second to strike national capital in eight days

NEW DELHI: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter Scale hit Nangloi in Delhi. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at 5:02 am on Friday morning.

According to the information, mild tremors were felt in Delhi as well as some areas of NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed.

No damage to life and property has been reported so far.

The development comes barely days after a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit several parts of Delhi and NCR on December 17. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the epicentre of the earthquake was in Rajasthan's Alwar and the tremors were felt at around 11.46 pm.

The tremors were experienced by the residents in the region.