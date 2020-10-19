हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Low-intensity earthquake jolts Ladakh, fourth tremor in two weeks

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said. 

Low-intensity earthquake jolts Ladakh, fourth tremor in two weeks
Representational Image

LADAKH: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on Richter Scale struck Ladakh at 4:44 am on Monday (October 19), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Earlier on October 8, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh's Kargil. The tremor occurred at 9:22 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 09:22:06 IST, Lat: 35.36 and Long: 75.81, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted. There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. 

On October 6, a moderate-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shook Ladakh. According to the NCS, the quake lasted for a few seconds, triggering panic among residents. 

Once again, there was no report of any casualties or damage to property due to the quake. 

