Low key Independence Day, Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations in Tamil Nadu amid COVID-19

Chennai: With major national events and festivals impending, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that celebrations across the state must be low-key and subdued given the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has issued new guidelines for celebration of Independence Day and Vinayaka Chathurthi.

On August 15, public and school children have been specifically asked to stay indoors and watch the events on TV, whereas the government has asked people to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi, which falls on August 22 at their homes.

Regarding, Independence Day which falls on Saturday, the government has emphasized that senior citizens, school and college students must not take part in the event, owing to the unprecedented circumstances. Under, normal situations the event that takes place on the scenic Marina beach road (Kamarajar Salai) sees the participation of schools students and large number of public.

However, this year it has been clearly stated that the district officials would be visiting the freedom fighters at their homes and felicitating them, instead of it being done in Chennai, in the presence of dignitaries. The Health Minister has also ben deputed to visit homes for special children and disribute sweets, as opposed to the routine practice of allowing the kids to visit the state secretariat.

Besides hoisting the national flag at 8:45am, the Chief Minister would also be felicitating frontline COVID-19 warriors and presenting them with certificates. The government has urged the public to stay indoors and watch the events on television.

In a separate set of guidelines issued for Vinayaka Chathurthi, the government has prohibited erecting Ganesha idols, celebrations in public, carrying them around the city in processions and also immersing them in water bodies. Public have also been strictly instructed to follow physical distancing and mask-wearing norms while stepping out to buy essentials and other items for the festivals.

Given that, places of worship that earn less than Rs.10,000 per annum have been permitted to remain open across the the state, the government has stated that they can carry on with festive traditions, in accordance with the stated norms.