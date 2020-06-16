Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal around June 19: IMD

A low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west Madhya Pradesh, most parts of east Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of east Uttar Pradesh, added the IMD.

A cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood and extends up to 3.6 km above mean sea level and a trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh across south Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of these two systems scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa are likely during the next two days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over central Maharashtra during the next two days.

Rainfall intensity over east India is likely to increase and isolated heavy to very rainfall is likely over the region during June 17-19 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during the next five days with isolated heavy to very heavy fall over west Assam and Meghalaya during the next three days.