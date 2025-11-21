Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal: Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala Gear Up For Showers; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Through Weekends, Next Week

Bay Of Bengal Low Pressure Area: Part of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala are gearing for rainfall due to cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal. A fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday (November 22), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is projected to strengthen into a depression over the central south Bay by Monday, bringing an extended spell of rain across the southern parts of the country through Wednesday.

Cyclone Formation Next Week

Meteorologists indicate that the evolving system may further intensify into a cyclonic storm next week, though the IMD has not yet confirmed cyclone status or track details. The latest bulletin, issued Thursday, however, formally signals the formation of a depression by November 24. Under its influence, the southern peninsula — including Kerala — is set for widespread rain.

Weather Dynamics

An upper-air cyclonic circulation currently positioned over the Strait of Malacca, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, is driving the development of this system. IMD projections show the disturbance moving west-northwestwards, first intensifying into a depression on November 24, and then strengthening further over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the following 48 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai echoes this outlook, noting continued strengthening as the system advances toward the Indian coast.

Rainfall Outlook for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

According to weatherman, rainfall activity is set to increase across Tamil Nadu from Friday through Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely at many locations. Several districts have been placed under heavy rainfall warnings:

November 21

* Kanniyakumari

* Tirunelveli

* Thoothukudi

* Ramanathapuram

* Nagapattinam

* Mayiladuthurai

* Cuddalore

* Karaikal

November 22–23

* Thanjavur

* Tiruvarur

* Pudukkottai

* Sivaganga

Similar alerts continue for the same districts on November 24 as well.

November 25

* Pudukkottai

* Thanjavur

* Tiruvarur

* Nagapattinam

* Mayiladuthurai

* Cuddalore

* Villupuram

* Karaikal

* Puducherry

Chennai Weather Update

Chennai is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the next two days.

* Maximum temperature: 31–32°C

* Minimum temperature: 24–25°C

In the 24-hour period ending 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oothu (Tirunelveli) recorded the highest rainfall at 23 cm, with several stations in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Mayiladuthurai also reporting heavy showers.

Kerala, Andhra and Islands Forecast

Similar rainy conditions are forecast for Kerala from Friday to Sunday and for coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to receive very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely:

* Tamil Nadu & Kerala: Friday to Monday

* Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Saturday to Monday

Strong winds of:

* 40–50 km/h expected Thursday and Monday

* 50–60 km/h expected Friday to Sunday over Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Temperature Forecast and Cold Wave Alerts

A cold wave is expected over parts of western Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. Minimum temperatures across central India are projected to rise by 2–4°C over the next four days, with little change thereafter. Western India is likely to see a similar 2–4°C rise in minimum temperatures over the next five days.