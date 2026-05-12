Low pressure builds over Bay of Bengal, Odisha gets 6-day rain forecast – Is monsoon arriving early?

New Delhi: Developing weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal has put eastern India on alert, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of several days of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Odisha. Weather experts say these conditions could help the southwest monsoon advance into parts of the region earlier than usual.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the north Sri Lanka coast. It said the weather pattern is expected to become stronger over the next 48 hours and may develop further in the coming days.

The weather department said the low-pressure area formed under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby Sri Lanka region. The weather pattern had fully developed by 5:30 am on Monday (May 11). Officials said the cyclonic circulation associated with it extends up to 5.8 kilometres above sea level.

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Forecasts are now indicating that the low-pressure pattern could intensify into a depression within the next three days.

Odisha likely to see rain for nearly a week

The impact of the weather pattern is expected to be felt strongly in Odisha, where the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over the next six days in several districts. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely during the next four days.

According to the IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, at least 21 districts may receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning strikes. An orange alert has been issued for Mayurbhanj district, asking authorities and residents to be prepared and take necessary precautions.

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Yellow alerts have been issued for the remaining 20 districts, warning people to stay cautious as weather conditions may change during thunderstorms.

The weather department has advised people not to step out in open areas during lightning and thunderstorm conditions. Extra caution has been recommended for people working in agricultural fields and elevated locations. Fishermen have also been asked to check weather updates before heading into the sea.

The rainfall is expected to help farmers and standing crops in several areas, though local waterlogging and lightning-related incidents may still create problems in some places.

Why this weather pattern is different

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said the present weather pattern is different from the usual pre-monsoon pattern seen over the Bay of Bengal.

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Normally, cyclonic formations during the pre-monsoon season develop over the south or north Andaman Sea before moving northwestward and becoming stronger. This time, however, the low-pressure area has formed directly over the southwest Bay of Bengal and much closer to Sri Lanka and the Tamil Nadu coast.

Experts believe these conditions may support an early advance of the southwest monsoon into the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

The latest development has become a talking point among forecasters because the timing and location of the weather pattern are different from the usual seasonal trend. Meteorologists are tracking whether this low-pressure area can create conditions favourable for the monsoon to pick up momentum earlier than expected.