'Low risk, travel curbs not needed': WHO reacts on Nipah virus cases in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that India's Nipah virus outbreak has a 'low risk' of spreading so, there is no requirement for travel or trade restrictions after the country reported two cases of the virus infection.

This development follows enhanced screening measures introduced by several Asian countries for incoming travelers to detect possible signs of the virus.

In a statement posted on its website, the World Health Organization said there is no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission, adding that the national, regional, and global risk levels remain low. WHO assessed the risk at the sub-national level in West Bengal as moderate.

The two infections were detected in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. According to the WHO, the cases are confined to that area, and the patients did not travel while experiencing symptoms.

“The likelihood of spread to other Indian states or internationally is considered low,” The Global Health Agency said.

What is Nipah virus

According to WHO, Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease transmitted mainly from bats to humans, sometimes through contaminated food or close contact.

The Nipah virus can cause fever along with brain swelling (encephalitis), and its fatality rate is estimated to range from 40% to 75%.

It is capable of spreading between people, though transmission is not highly efficient and typically requires close, extended contact.

Symptoms of Nipah virus

The initial symptoms of Nipah infection, including fever, headache, and muscle aches, are quite general and can easily be confused with other common illnesses.

These may progress to neurological symptoms suggestive of acute encephalitis (brain inflammation). Some individuals also experience severe respiratory difficulties.

In serious cases, seizures can develop, potentially leading to coma within just a few days. While most people who survive make a complete recovery, certain patients are left with persistent neurological problems.

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or treatments for Nipah virus.

Nipah outbreaks in India

According to the WHO, Nipah outbreaks in the South-East Asia Region have historically been confined to Bangladesh and India.

This marks India’s seventh recorded Nipah outbreak and the third in West Bengal, after earlier incidents in Siliguri in 2001 and Nadia in 2007. The affected areas lie close to Bangladesh, where Nipah outbreaks are reported almost every year.

The virus is mainly transmitted to humans from bats, either through direct contact or via contaminated food. It can also spread from animals such as pigs to humans, and occasionally between humans through close and prolonged contact, especially in health-care environments.