'Low visibility...': AAIB releases preliminary report on Baramati plane crash

A month after Ajit Pawar was killed in an aircraft crash in Baramati, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report, citing poor visibility and safety gaps at the airfield.

The former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief died when his chartered aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Baramati airport. The accident took place on January 28, 2026, during a second emergency landing attempt. Both pilots and two of Pawar’s security personnel were also killed in the crash.

AAIB has stated in its preliminary report that the VSR Aviation chartered jet carrying former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attempted to land at Baramati with visibility recorded at 3,000 metres, below the minimum requirement of 5,000 metres mandated under Visual Flight Rules (VFR).

As per the report, "The crew of VT-SSK asked for visibility while approaching Baramati, for which the tower replied with 3000 meters by looking at the visibility markers. Further, while giving the landing clearance, the tower informed winds were calm. Hence, the visibility reported at Baramati at the time of landing of aircraft was well below the minimum required for VFR flight, which is 5000 meters (5 Km)."

"Both the flight recorders i.e. Solid-State Flight Data Recorders (SSFDR) and Solid-State Cockpit Voice Recorder (SSCVR) were found in their original location i.e. at the tail portion of the aircraft wreckage. Both the recorders were removed from the wreckage and were quarantined for data recovery and further analysis."

Shortly before the crash, the pilots were heard saying, “Oh shit, oh shit,” according to audio captured by the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). The device sustained thermal damage in the accident, and technical assistance from Honeywell, the manufacturer of the recorder, is being sought to help retrieve the data.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said it has recorded initial statements from the operator’s personnel and other individuals, which are being reviewed alongside additional evidence. Records and inputs from other stakeholders are also under examination. The wreckage has been moved to a secure location for detailed inspection, and documents related to airworthiness, operations, and flight safety have been seized for analysis, India Today reported.

In its recommendations, the AAIB urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to strengthen landing aids and basic meteorological (MET) facilities at airports, particularly those handling a high volume of non-scheduled, private, charter, and VIP flights. It also asked the DGCA to assess the feasibility of formally licensing such aerodromes to ensure safe and regulated operations.