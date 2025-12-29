Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001068https://zeenews.india.com/india/low-visibility-alert-delhi-ncr-wakes-up-to-dense-fog-trains-and-flights-delayed-imd-issues-orange-alert-check-3001068.html
NewsIndiaLow Visibility Alert: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Dense Fog - Trains And Flights Delayed, IMD Issues Alert | Check
DELHI FOG ALERT

Low Visibility Alert: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Dense Fog - Trains And Flights Delayed, IMD Issues Alert | Check

Low Visibility Alert: The weather agency forecast “very dense fog” during the morning hours and issued an orange alert for the national capital. While flight operations in the national and other regions were affected, some trains were also reportedly delayed at New Delhi Railway Station due to the prevailing conditions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 07:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Low Visibility Alert: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Dense Fog - Trains And Flights Delayed, IMD Issues Alert | Check Credit: File Photo/IANS

Low Visibility Alert: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to dense fog on Monday, resulting in low visibility across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “very dense fog” during the morning hours and issued an orange alert for the national capital. Meanwhile, a cold wave gripping the national capital disrupted train and flight operations. 

For Tuesday, the weather department has predicted “dense fog” in the morning and issued a yellow alert, according to the latest data from the agency.

Also Check- Delhi Air Quality Update: Smog Blankets Capital As AQI Hovers Near 'Severe' Mark

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Flight Operations Affected Due To Dense Fog 

According to ANI, a few flights are delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to the fog conditions.

The Delhi Airport, in a post on the social media platform X early in the morning, stated, "Flight operations are currently being carried out under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may lead to delays or cancellations."

IndiGo, on its official X handle, issued multiple travel advisories from various cities. 

"Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi, #Amritsar, and #Chandigarh. During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations," the airline said in a post. 

"#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements," another post read. 

"Dense fog in #Jammu continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from #Jammu. As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility," IndiGo said in a post. 

Earlier, Air India, in a post on X, issued an advisory for travellers and wrote, "Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations."

While flight operations in the national and other regions were affected, some trains were also reportedly delayed at New Delhi Railway Station due to the prevailing conditions.

Delhi AQI Today 

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area is at '459', categorised as 'severe' category.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Navy Anjadip
This Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Subs Escape, Indian Navy Gets A Deadly Hunter
Donald Trump
Trump–Putin Hold ‘Very Productive’ Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
Angel Chakma
Candlelight March Held In Agartala For Tripura Student Killed In Dehradun
AIADMK
AIADMK Will Protect People, Restore Tamil Nadu's Pride: Palaniswami
PM Modi
PM Modi Asks States To Encourage Manufacturing, Boost Food Exports
Thailand-Cambodia conflict
'US Has Become United Nations': Trump Announces Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire
India
India Bets On Green Ports To Power Next Phase Of Maritime Growth
Farooq Abdullah
Leaders Backing Student Protest Seek ‘Turmoil’, Not Development: NC President
Delhi air quality update
Delhi Air Quality Update: Smog Blankets Delhi As AQI Hovers Near 'Severe' Mark
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP Ready To Fight For The Rights Of Labourers: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal