Low Visibility Alert: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Dense Fog - Trains And Flights Delayed, IMD Issues Alert | Check

Low Visibility Alert: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to dense fog on Monday, resulting in low visibility across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “very dense fog” during the morning hours and issued an orange alert for the national capital. Meanwhile, a cold wave gripping the national capital disrupted train and flight operations.

For Tuesday, the weather department has predicted “dense fog” in the morning and issued a yellow alert, according to the latest data from the agency.

Flight Operations Affected Due To Dense Fog

According to ANI, a few flights are delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to the fog conditions.

The Delhi Airport, in a post on the social media platform X early in the morning, stated, "Flight operations are currently being carried out under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may lead to delays or cancellations."

IndiGo, on its official X handle, issued multiple travel advisories from various cities.

"Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi, #Amritsar, and #Chandigarh. During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations," the airline said in a post.

"#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements," another post read.

"Dense fog in #Jammu continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from #Jammu. As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility," IndiGo said in a post.

Earlier, Air India, in a post on X, issued an advisory for travellers and wrote, "Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations."

While flight operations in the national and other regions were affected, some trains were also reportedly delayed at New Delhi Railway Station due to the prevailing conditions.

Delhi AQI Today

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area is at '459', categorised as 'severe' category.

(with ANI inputs)