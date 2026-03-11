LPG gas price today: 25-day rule triggers black market fears; domestic cylinders hit Rs 2,000

A sense of panic is gripping households in Delhi as a fresh "25-day gap" rule in LPG refill booking came into effect in the capital. Panic booking and black marketing of LPG were witnessed in Delhi on Tuesday, hours after the Essential Commodities Act was invoked to ensure domestic fuel supplies in the backdrop of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia.

Though oil marketing companies claimed that there is no shortage of LPG in Delhi, a growing disconnect is being witnessed between the claims and ground realities in Delhi.

The 25-day rule: Curbing hoarding or creating chaos?

In a bid to prevent hoarding and black marketing of LPG in Delhi in the backdrop of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has mandated a minimum 25-day gap in LPG refill booking against the previous 21-day rule.

However, things are not going smoothly, as the 25-day rule came into effect in Delhi on Tuesday. "The system is simply not generating booking slips for those who need a refill sooner," said a representative from Atul Enterprises located in Jhandewalan. "We have customers who booked days ago but are stuck because of this new automated restriction."

Supply disruptions hit local agencies

Distributors in West Delhi experienced a complete stop in fresh supplies on Tuesday. An agency in Kirti Nagar, which usually receives 350 cylinders daily from a plant in Haryana, did not receive a single cylinder on Tuesday.

"We managed to sell 326 cylinders today using yesterday’s leftover stock, but we are staring at empty godowns for tomorrow," said Avinash Pandey, a storekeeper in the area. Reports of a "bombardment" of calls from anxious citizens are also coming in from Vikaspuri and Rajinder Nagar areas of Delhi.

Black market prices double

As the legal supply of LPG is being choked off, a parallel black market is flourishing. Reports are coming in that domestic cylinders, which are officially priced at Rs 1,100, are being sold in the black market for as much as Rs 2,000.

A tea vendor in the New Friends Colony area of Delhi confirmed this and said that due to this desperation to keep stoves burning, small vendors are being forced to buy these cylinders at almost double the price.

Commercial crisis hits restaurants

Commercial establishments are also in a state of flux as agencies are prioritizing domestic households under the Essential Commodities Act.

Halt in supply: Some agencies have stopped supplying gas altogether to commercial establishments.

The CP struggle: For places like Connaught Place, where there's no piped natural gas (PNG) available, the restaurants are in a pathetic state.

Changes in menu: Without the supply of commercial LPG and with the use of coal tandoors being prohibited because of environmental laws, the restaurants are being forced to remove high-gas-consuming items from their menu.

Government stance: 'Adequate stock available'

Though the panic seems to be on, the government officials claim that the government has taken these measures preemptively. By invoking the Essential Commodities Act, the government aims to ensure that the wartime volatility in the Middle East does not translate into empty kitchens for the common man. They urge the citizens not to resort to "reserve booking," which artificially creates demand and creates a queue for those who need the gas.

