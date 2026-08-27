/LPG e-KYC deadline: What’s the last date, will your gas connection be cut?

New Delhi: LPG consumers have been asked to complete their e-KYC process as the government works to identify genuine customers and remove connections obtained using fake documents or registered in other people’s names. The deadline, which was earlier set for August 23, has now been extended to August 31.
The e-KYC exercise is aimed at checking LPG connections that have been running for years without updated KYC details. Some connections are also believed to have been taken using fake documents or in the names of other people. There are also cases where LPG connections have been used for commercial activities.
The government has asked consumers who have not completed their KYC for a long time to update their details. The process is expected to help identify connections where the customer information does not match the actual user.
The earlier deadline for LPG consumers to complete e-KYC was August 23. The government has now extended it by another eight days, giving consumers time until August 31 to complete the process.
Consumers who have not completed e-KYC should therefore finish the process by the new deadline. The exercise applies to LPG customers whose KYC details need to be updated.
The move comes at a time when the government has also stopped new LPG connections. There is no confirmed date so far for when new connections will start again, according to the information available in the current update.
The KYC exercise is intended to help verify LPG customers and identify connections that may have been obtained using incorrect or fraudulent information.
A large number of consumers have been using LPG connections for years. In some cases, the connection may have been registered using documents belonging to another person. Some connections have also been taken for commercial use.
Consumers using genuine connections are being asked to complete e-KYC so that their customer details can be verified. The process can also help authorities identify LPG connections where the registered customer and the actual user are different.
Not completing e-KYC by August 31 does not mean that your LPG connection will automatically be cancelled immediately.
However, consumers who have not completed the verification could face problems while booking their next cylinder. LPG booking may be delayed or face restrictions if the required KYC process has not been completed.
There could also be an impact on the subsidy received by eligible consumers. If the e-KYC requirement has not been completed, subsidy payments may be stopped until the customer's details are verified.
Consumers who complete the e-KYC process can have the affected services restored after their details are updated and verified.
The extension until August 31 gives LPG consumers additional time to complete the verification process and avoid possible problems with future cylinder bookings or subsidy payments.
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