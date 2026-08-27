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LPG e-KYC deadline: What’s the last date, will your gas connection be cut?

The LPG e-KYC deadline has been extended to August 31. Missing the deadline may affect cylinder bookings and subsidy payments, though connections will not be cut automatically.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
LPG e-KYC deadline: What’s the last date, will your gas connection be cut?
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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