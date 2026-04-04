LPG lifeline: Green Sanvi defies Hormuz tensions to secure India's energy supply, two more to follow

Strait of Hormuz tensions: An India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Green Sanvi, reportedly transited east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship tracking data. The vessel used a designated corridor through Iran’s territorial waters to navigate the strategically sensitive waterway.

India has been actively engaging with Iran at the diplomatic level to ensure the safe passage of its merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to IANS, the tanker is estimated to be carrying around 44,000 tonnes of LPG, roughly equivalent to half a day’s LPG consumption in India before the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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During its transit, Green Sanvi was signalling its Indian identity and that of its seafarers on board, a practice that has become standard for vessels coordinating with Iranian authorities.

Meanwhile, industry experts have reportedly stated that two more India-flagged LPG tankers, Green Asha and Jag Vikram, are expected to cross the Strait and head to India in the coming days.

Green Sanvi is the seventh India-flagged merchant vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the West Asia war began.

Notably, with this, there are now 17 India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf region, east of the Strait. These include three additional LPG tankers, four crude oil tankers, one liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, one chemical products tanker, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and two vessels undergoing routine maintenance, according to shipping records.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is a critical maritime chokepoint for global energy flows.

Iran, which has largely restricted vessel movements amid its conflict with the US, clarified last week that non-hostile vessels linked to countries other than the US, Israel, and their allies can transit while in coordination with Iranian authorities.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the waterway remains operational for nations considered 'friendly,' with vessels from India, China, and Russia having been allowed to transit.

(with IANS inputs)

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