LPG price hiked again for second time in 3 months: Cooking gas cylinder to cost Rs 942 in Delhi, check your city's rate

New Delhi: Households across India will have to pay more for cooking gas once again. State-run fuel retailers have increased the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 29, taking the cost in Delhi from Rs 913 to Rs 942 per cylinder. The revised rates came into effect on June 7.

The latest increase comes only three months after a previous hike. On March 7, domestic LPG cylinder prices were raised by Rs 60. With another revision now in place, consumers are facing a higher monthly expense for a basic household necessity.

Second price hike in 3 months

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The latest revision means domestic LPG prices have now gone up twice within a short span. While cooking gas is one of the most widely used fuels in Indian homes, rising costs have added to the expenses faced by families managing higher spending on everyday needs.

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Fuel companies have not issued any major public explanation along with the latest revision, but industry sources point to developments in the international energy market as the main reason behind the increase.

International energy prices climb

According to sources, energy prices have been moving upward internationally due to disruptions in supply from West Asia. Ongoing military confrontation in the region has affected energy flows and pushed up fuel costs in international markets.

India imports a large share of its energy requirements, which means changes in international prices often have an impact on domestic fuel rates. As international prices rise, oil marketing companies are struggling to balance import costs with domestic selling prices in India.

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Sources said government-owned fuel retailers had been absorbing heavy losses on domestic LPG sales. Estimates suggest that companies were losing around Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

Industry officials believe the latest increase is aimed at reducing a part of that burden and bringing selling prices closer to actual costs. Fuel companies have been dealing with higher procurement expenses for several months, and maintaining lower retail prices had become increasingly difficult.

Cooking gas is a regular expense for most households. With the new rates in place, families will now have to set aside a little more money each time a cylinder needs to be refilled. Consumers in different cities will see different final prices on their bills, mainly because of local taxes and delivery costs. The Rs 29 hike, however, applies across the country.