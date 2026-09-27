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Why did LPU protests turn violent? FIR, SIT probe and what students allege

LPU protest explained. Know why students are protesting and what police are doing after unrest at the Phagwara campus.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
Why did LPU protests turn violent? FIR, SIT probe and what students allege
Image Credit: ANI. Visual from the students protest outside LPU in Phagwara.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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