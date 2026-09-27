/Why did LPU protests turn violent? FIR, SIT probe and what students allege

A student protest at Lovely Professional University in Punjab has grown into a police investigation after an unverified rape claim spread among students and online. Protesters blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway, property was damaged and vehicles were set on fire. Police have now registered an FIR against an unknown person and formed an SIT to examine the allegation and establish what happened.
The unrest began after claims spread that a female student had been raped on the campus and later died by suicide. Students gathered late on Saturday and the protest continued on Sunday. LPU has denied the claims circulating online, including the claim that a student died by suicide.
Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora initially said police had no information about such a crime. Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla later said students had told police that a female student was allegedly raped in a hostel a few days earlier and had returned home. Police then registered a rape case based on a student's statement.
An SIT has also been formed to investigate the allegation. According to The Tribune, the team includes Phagwara SP Major Singh, DSP Palwinder Singh, a woman police inspector and student representatives.
Students blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway as the protest grew. Property was damaged and objects were set on fire. Later reports said protesters clashed with police and vehicles were damaged. Police personnel were also reported injured.
One protesting student gave a different account of the vandalism. The student alleged that the demonstration was peaceful until people from outside the university entered and damaged property. According to the student, LPU students wanted answers and action from the authorities.
Talks involving police, student representatives and the university management were also held. Students were given information about the FIR and the SIT investigation.
LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati rejected the claims being circulated on social media. The university said some "anti-social elements" were spreading "completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours" and asked students and parents to rely on information released through official university channels.
Student Welfare Wing Dean Saurabh Lakhanpal said the university was ready to cooperate with an investigation. According to the account provided, he said student representatives could be involved in the process and that CCTV footage could be shown to them.
As the protest continued, LPU announced the suspension of regular classes for 10 days from September 28. Midterm examinations have also been postponed until further notice, with a revised schedule to be communicated through the university's UMS.
Students who want to spend the break with their parents have been allowed to leave. Those staying in university hostels have been advised to stay inside and avoid unnecessary movement outside.
The police investigation will now examine the allegation behind the protest. Contemporary reports say the FIR is against an unknown person and investigators will examine available evidence as part of the SIT probe.
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