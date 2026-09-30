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LPU protest: Influencer under scanner as CCTV footage emerges amid probe into violence

Investigators are going through the university's original CCTV recordings and comparing them with videos circulating on social media. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
LPU protest: Influencer under scanner as CCTV footage emerges amid probe into violence

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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