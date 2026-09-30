/LPU protest: Influencer under scanner as CCTV footage emerges amid probe into violence

Punjab Police are looking into the role of a social media influencer as part of their investigation into the violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, which
followed unverified claims of a rape and a suicide on campus. The protest turned violent on Sunday. Students damaged university property and clashed with police, parts of the campus were reportedly set on fire, and protesters blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway.
Investigators are going through the university's original CCTV recordings and comparing them with videos circulating on social media. The aim is to piece together what happened and identify those involved in the violence.
One video being examined reportedly shows the influencer walking into the Department of Student Welfare (DSW) building just before a group of masked protesters entered. The
footage allegedly shows broken CCTV cameras and window panes inside. A second video purportedly shows him damaging a statue and other university property. Police have
cautioned that such videos must be checked for authenticity and context before anyone is held responsible.
Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said the matter is being examined from every angle.
The influencer, who has over 21,000 followers on Instagram, was also seen speaking to police officials during the protests. He has denied the allegation that he brought outsiders onto the campus.
The unrest started when posts on social media claimed that a female student had been raped on the campus and had later died by suicide. The claims spread quickly among students and led to protests.
Police first said they had received no information confirming such an incident. Later, acting on statements given by students, they registered a rape case against an unidentified
person and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The university has denied the allegations and called the social media claims false and misleading.
Videos from the campus show students smashing window panes and other property. Police vehicles were attacked, and some were reportedly set on fire. The highway blockade
caused traffic disruption, and police have since tightened security around the campus and begun investigating the vandalism and arson.
Police say unverified information on social media played a major part in escalating tensions. Investigators are tracing where the original posts came from and whether they were
genuine. Officials have again advised against reaching conclusions from online videos alone.
LPU has suspended classes for 10 days and postponed its mid-term exams. Students have been allowed to go home after consulting their parents or guardians.
The investigation into the allegations, the spread of the claims online and the violence that followed is continuing.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.