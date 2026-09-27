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  • /LPU protest turns violent again as police vehicles burn, SIT takes up rape case

LPU protest turns violent again as police vehicles burn, SIT takes up rape case

LPU protest: The trouble began late on Saturday after claims about an alleged sexual assault spread among students and on social media.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
LPU protest turns violent again as police vehicles burn, SIT takes up rape case
Image Credit: ANI. Violence erupts at LPU during protest.

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