/LPU suspends classes, postpones mid-term exams after violent protests over alleged rape

Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara has suspended regular classes for 10 days from Monday, September 28, following violent protests on campus over allegations that a female student was raped by an outsider. The university has also postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. A revised examination schedule will be shared with students through the University Management System (UMS), LPU said in a statement.
The university advised students to remain calm and follow official instructions. Students have been allowed to travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period after consulting their parents or guardians.
Those staying on campus have been asked to remain inside their hostels or places of residence, avoid unnecessary movement, and keep away from activities linked to the unrest.
In a notice issued to students, LPU said the decision to suspend classes was taken "to ensure the safety and well-being of all students".
The university said the mid-term examinations would remain postponed until further notice and asked students to monitor the UMS for further updates.
The decision followed a day of protests, clashes with police and a blockade of National Highway-44 by students.
The protests began near Girls' Hostel-3 at around 1 am on Sunday after students alleged that a female student had been raped by a plumber three days earlier. They also alleged that the hostel warden had been informed about the incident, but no action was taken.
The allegations led to a large protest, with students blocking NH-44 outside the university from around 8 am. The blockade caused major disruption to traffic throughout the day.
The situation worsened in the evening when police moved to clear the highway. Officials said protesters threw water bottles at police personnel, prompting a mild lathi charge.
The protesters later moved towards the university campus and allegedly pelted stones at police vehicles. Police said two vehicles were set on fire and four to five others were damaged. Several police personnel were also injured.
A heavy police contingent from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural and Hoshiarpur was deployed. A team led by ADGP M F Farooqui later entered the campus.
Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said the situation had been brought under control and that traffic movement on NH-44 would be restored.
Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person following a complaint related to the alleged rape. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the allegations.
Singla said investigators would examine forensic evidence, CCTV footage and call records before reaching a conclusion.
According to the DIG, students told police that the alleged victim, who was staying in Hostel No. 3, had returned home after they believed no action had been taken.
Students also demanded that hostel staff should comprise only women. Police said the university management would consider the demand.
Singla also said a female student from Telangana studying at LPU had died by suicide around 15 days earlier. He said action would be taken if the allegations of foul play were established.
LPU has denied that a rape took place on its campus and described the allegations as rumours.
Registrar Monica Gulati said "false, baseless and fabricated" allegations were being circulated by anti-social elements in an attempt to disturb the university's academic environment.
The university also released a video statement featuring three female students from Room No. 504 of the hostel. They said they had been staying there for around two months and claimed that no rape incident had taken place.
LPU said it would cooperate with the police investigation and urged students, parents and the public not to circulate unverified information.
The university alleged that some elements were making a "deliberate" and "concerted" attempt to damage its reputation.
Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the alleged sexual assault and blamed the AAP leadership for the situation.
"The accused should face the strictest punishment under law. But police inaction fuelled the situation. This was not merely a failure; it was a conspiracy! Ashok Mittal (LPU Chancellor) left AAP and joined BJP. Now, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia allegedly want to shut down LPU to settle scores with him," Majithia wrote on X.
His allegations have not been independently established.
The LPU violence came just days after unrest at Chitkara University in Rajpura, Patiala district.
Hundreds of students protested there late Friday and early Saturday after unverified social media reports claimed that two female students were missing. The protests later escalated into clashes with police, damage to university property and vandalism of two police vehicles.
At LPU, students also alleged that outsiders were involved in the vandalism during Sunday's violence.
Authorities at both universities have been investigating the incidents and verifying claims circulating on social media, as tensions remain high on the campuses.
(With IANS inputs)
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