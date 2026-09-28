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LPU suspends classes, postpones mid-term exams after violent protests over alleged rape

The university advised students to remain calm and follow official instructions. Students have been allowed to travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period after consulting their parents or guardians.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:41 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:41 AM IST
LPU suspends classes, postpones mid-term exams after violent protests over alleged rape
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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LPU suspends classes, postpones mid-term exams after violent protests over alleged rape
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