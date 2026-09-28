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LPU under lock: The untold story behind the violent campus outbreak

The university has suspended classes for 10 days and postponed mid-term exams after violent protests in Phagwara over an alleged rape case. The police have registered an FIR, formed an SIT and deployed more than 2,000 personnel, while the LPU has denied the allegation and the probe continues.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 07:07 AM IST
LPU under lock: The untold story behind the violent campus outbreak
Image Credit: A visual from the students protest outside LPU in Phagwara. (Photo: ANI)

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