/LPU under lock: The untold story behind the violent campus outbreak

Phagwara (Punjab): Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara has suspended regular classes for 10 days and postponed its mid-term examinations after violent student protests over an alleged rape case on the campus. The decision followed a day of clashes, property damage and a blockade of National Highway-44 during a police operation to control the situation.
Regular classes will remain suspended from September 28, while the mid-term examinations have been postponed until further notice. LPU said a revised schedule would be shared separately through its University Management System (UMS).
"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," it said.
LPU has also allowed students to travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period after consulting their parents or guardians. Those who choose to continue living on campus have been advised to stay in their hostels or places of residence, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from activities related to the unrest.
"Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety," the university added.
It has asked students to stay calm, follow official instructions and rely on further updates issued through its official channels.
The protests began early Sunday (September 27) after claims circulated on social media about the alleged rape of a female student at the university. Students gathered near Girls' Hostel-3 and later moved towards the main entrance. The protest intensified through the day, with students blocking NH-44 outside the university.
The situation became violent after the police attempted to clear the highway. Officials said protesters threw stones at cops and attacked their vehicles. Two police vehicles were set on fire and several others were damaged, while police personnel were injured.
Some students also damaged property in the university. Videos circulating from the campus showed damaged window panes and other property, while protesters were seen climbing onto a decommissioned MiG-23UM aircraft and a military tank installed on the campus.
#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab: Students hold protest at Lovely Professional University (LPU)— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026
Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor of LPU, says, "The police registered an FIR based on the students' allegations. All necessary support will be provided. Five students have been… https://t.co/IEWXNrr3Rz pic.twitter.com/EJlAYzYRvs
#WATCH | Phagwara, Punjab: Students protesting outside Lovely Professional University clashed with police and set vehicles on fire.— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026
As per Dean of LPU Sorabh Lakhanpal, "When the students brought this matter to our attention, we decided it needed to be treated seriously.… pic.twitter.com/S1A31nkbZk
More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed at LPU as the authorities worked to bring the situation under control. The force was deployed on campus through the night.
"We will ensure security on the campus throughout the night... A force of over 2,000 personnel is currently deployed here. Law and order has been fully maintained and restored... The process is ongoing, and we are working to keep the situation under control," Additional Director General of Police M F Farooqui told ANI.
He also appealed to the families of students staying in the hostels not to panic.
"To the families whose daughters are staying in the hostel here: please do not worry; everyone is safe... The atmosphere here is completely calm, and the university students are also cooperating with us in restoring peace..." he said.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said reports of disturbances in the hostels had been checked by the police.
"First of all, reports of disturbances in the hostels were merely rumours. All hostels have been checked, and there are no issues. Traffic has resumed, and the situation is normal," h said.
The police have registered an FIR against an unknown person based on a complaint related to the alleged rape. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the allegation.
Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said investigators would examine forensic evidence, CCTV footage and call records as part of the probe. The police have not named an accused.
The police action followed claims by students that a female student staying in Hostel No. 3 had allegedly been raped and had returned home after they believed no action had been taken. Students also demanded changes in hostel management, including having only women as hostel staff.
The police have also referred to another issue raised by students over the death by suicide of a female student from Telangana, who was studying at LPU around two weeks earlier. Singla said action would follow if allegations of foul play in that case were established.
LPU has denied that a rape took place on its campus and has described the allegations as rumours. Registrar Monica Gulati said "false, baseless and fabricated" allegations were being circulated by anti-social elements.
The university also released a video featuring three female students from Room No. 504 of the hostel. They said they had been staying there for around two months and claimed that no rape incident had taken place.
The university said it would cooperate with the police investigation and urged students, parents and others not to circulate unverified information.
The unrest has also prompted a political response in Punjab. Congress leaders have criticised the handling of the situation and sought answers from the state government.
Punjab Congress Working President Raj Kumar Verka held the Centre and Punjab government responsible for the situation and called for immediate intervention.
"I believe both the Central government and the Punjab government have failed; it is their responsibility to intervene immediately. I directly hold both the Centre and the Punjab government responsible for inciting these riots... I appeal to both the students and the administration to sit down and bring the situation under control immediately... I feel that a proper investigation has not been conducted; everything is happening in a state of panic. Neither the administration nor the university authorities seem to have a grip on the situation, and the students' voices are not being heard. I believe they need to act sensibly, whether it is the students or the administration, and handle this matter responsibly...," he told ANI.
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