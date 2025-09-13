Advertisement
INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT

Lt Gen Dhillon Exposes How Weapons Lobby Creates Misleading Narrative On India-Pakistan Conflict

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retired) said on Saturday that while the fighting took place at the India-Pakistan border during Operation Sindoor, a narrative was being shaped elsewhere. He explained that if India is declared the winner, it proves that Indian, Russian, and French weapon systems are superior to those of China, Turkey, or the Western bloc.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lt Gen Dhillon Exposes How Weapons Lobby Creates Misleading Narrative On India-Pakistan ConflictLieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retired). (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

"The fight was going on here at the India-Pakistan border, and narrative building was going on somewhere else. Because if India is declared a winner, that means Indian weapon systems, Russian weapon systems, French weapon systems are better than Chinese, Turkish or Western Bloc weapon systems. The third world countries who are the net buyers of the defence equipment, all the orders will come to this bloc...The weapons lobby is setting a narrative as to who lost how many aircraft. The game was being played somewhere else...If 138 soldiers and officers have been given a gallantry award as 'Shaheed' (by Pakistan) for Operation Sindoor, how many would have been the actual casualties. This decides who won," he said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

