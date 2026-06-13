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NewsIndiaLt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff, to take charge on June 30
CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff, to take charge on June 30

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army. He will succeed the outgoing COAS, General Upendra Dwivedi, who is retiring on June 30.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff, to take charge on June 30Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth appointed next Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi (Image: @SpokespersonMoD/X)

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army. He will succeed the outgoing COAS, General Upendra Dwivedi, who is retiring on June 30.

This is a developing story.
 

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