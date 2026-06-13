Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff, to take charge on June 30
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army. He will succeed the outgoing COAS, General Upendra Dwivedi, who is retiring on June 30.
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Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army. He will succeed the outgoing COAS, General Upendra Dwivedi, who is retiring on June 30.
The Government has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026.
An alumnus of the National… pic.twitter.com/VdqCdmk9PV— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 13, 2026
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