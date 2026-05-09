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NewsIndiaBREAKING | New Chief of Defence staff: Govt appoints Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as India's next CDS
CDS

BREAKING | New Chief of Defence staff: Govt appoints Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as India's next CDS

The Government of India has appointed Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will simultaneously serve as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, overseeing tri-service coordination and military procurement.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 06:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | New Chief of Defence staff: Govt appoints Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as India's next CDSGovt appoints Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as India's next CDS. (PHOTO: ANI)

The Government of India has officially announced the appointment of Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The seasoned military leader will take over the nation's highest-ranking military position, marking a significant transition in India's top defense leadership.

More details are awaited...

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