BREAKING | New Chief of Defence staff: Govt appoints Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as India's next CDS
The Government of India has appointed Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will simultaneously serve as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, overseeing tri-service coordination and military procurement.
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The Government of India has officially announced the appointment of Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The seasoned military leader will take over the nation's highest-ranking military position, marking a significant transition in India's top defense leadership.
More details are awaited...
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