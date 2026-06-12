Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai becomes the first serving officer to be appointed as NSCS Military Adviser

Marking a historic shift for India’s national security advisory framework, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), has been appointed as the new Military Adviser (MA) in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). Lt Gen Ghai succeeds General N.S. Raja Subramani, who recently vacated the post to take over as the country’s third Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The Military Advisor post was revived in 2018 with Lt Gen Vinod Khandare as the first MA of NSCS under the Modi government.

As Military Adviser, Lt Gen Ghai will work directly under National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. The MA acts as the primary institutional bridge between the Indian Armed Forces and the government’s apex political-military decision-making bodies.

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He commanded an infantry battalion in the Western Sector and an independent brigade in the Central Sector, before serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 56 Infantry Division in Arunachal Pradesh. He later went on to lead the Srinagar-based 15 Corps the Chinar Corps.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor Anniversary: Former DGMO Rajiv Ghai says ‘no safe haven for terrorists anymore’

Who is Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai?

Commissioned into the esteemed Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Ghai marks a significant milestone as the first serving three-star officer to be appointed to this crucial apex position.

Since the military wing within the NSCS was revived in 2018 to institutionalise defence policy inputs, the post has traditionally been reserved for top-tier military leaders following their retirement from active duty. Predecessors, including current CDS Gen Raja Subramani and his predecessors, joined the secretariat post retirement.

With more than 15 months of active army service still remaining, Lt. Gen. Ghai breaks this tradition. Deploying a serving three-star general directly into the heart of the national security apparatus brings real-time operational understanding and contemporary strategic experience directly to the table. This is highly valued as India continues its push toward theater command reforms and deep inter-service integration.

Also Read: ‘They decide whether they want to be part of geography, history or not’: Army Chief’s stern warning to Pakistan

The face of Operation Sindoor

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai gained widespread national prominence during his tenure as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). He became the visible public face of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, alongside Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) Air Marshal A.K. Bhartia and Director General of Naval Operations (DGNO) Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, during the highly calibrated counter-terror strikes ‘Operation Sindoor’ conducted across the Line of Control and international boundaries.

The precision cross-border strikes, executed seamlessly in May 2025 following a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, showcased a massive tri-service synergy and a dramatic leap forward in indigenous defence capabilities.

On the first anniversary of the operation last month, Lt Gen Ghai had remarked that the mission was “a defining moment in India’s strategic journey,” signaling a decisive, modern phase in India’s response to external security threats.

