The real-life Lilliputian: Meet Lucia Zarate, the world's lightest girl who weighed less than a house cat

While most of the world has specialised in very tall and very heavy human beings, history has contested a single figure who has a physical stature so far beyond what most people can imagine. Lucia Zarate is recognised by Guinness World Records as the lightest person on Earth and has spent more of her lifetime weighing less than the average household cat.

An early start in San Carlos

Lucia was born on January 2, 1863, in San Carlos, Mexico, and her life was remarkable from the minute she arrived into this world weighing 2.5 lbs (1 kg). Her growth continued to be minimal throughout her early childhood, and at 17 years of age she stood at only 26.8 inches tall (67 cm) and weighed 4.7 lbs (2.13 kg). Up until her twenties, the strongest she could ever be with all of the nutritional support that her specialised doctors provided her was only about 13.0 lbs (5.9 kg) within accordance (lifetime maximum). At her smallest, she could literally be held in one hand as tiny and petite as she was.

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A medical rarity: The Lilliputian syndrome

During the time in which she lived, the rare condition referred to as Majewski Osteodysplastic Primordial Dwarfism Type II was not directly known to modern scientists and doctors until the original discovery of 'lilliputian' syndrome by other medical practitioners and researchers, due to the rarity of culturally documented case examples. Therefore, although Lucia had a body so tiny, she had an extraordinarily sharp mind and was very agile.

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