Lucknow accident: 6-year-old dead, several injured, 12th class student arrested | CCTV visuals

Lucknow accident: A 21-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly rammed his car into an autorickshaw, killing a child and injuring several others. Treatment of the injured individuals is underway, and a case has been registered. The accused, Gaurav Singh, whose car hit an autorickshaw and pedestrians near the Hanuman Temple in Banthra town of Lucknow, was arrested by the Police within 24 hours, as per the news agency ANI.

According to reports, Singh, who is a class 12 student, was returning from a farewell party when the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

Lucknow DCP Nipun Agrawal told ANI that the police received the information that the car had gone out of control and subsequently met with an accident. In the unfortunate incident, a child died, and four others were injured.

"Yesterday late evening, Banthra police received information that a car had gone out of control and met with an accident. The police immediately reached the spot. In this accident, a child died, and four people were injured. Treatment of all the injured is ongoing, and they are currently stable. Taking swift action, the police have registered a case and taken the vehicle and the 21-year-old driver, Gaurav Singh, into custody. Further legal action is being taken," the police official said.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that Gaurav Singh fled the accident scene after a tire on his car burst. The child who died in the incident was six years old.

Further information on the accident is awaited.

