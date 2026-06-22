/Lucknow fire tragedy: The troubling history of building where 15 died had a demolition order issued in 2016

The deadly inferno on the premises of a commercial building in the Aliganj-Purnia region that led to the death of 15 youngsters of ages 20 to 24 years has revealed an ugly past record of legal issues, especially unauthorized construction work. With the audit of the premises after the deadly fire incident, it emerges that the building with a pet shop at ground level and an animation coaching class on the upper floors had received instructions in the past from the concerned local bodies about the need to demolish the same.
The record investigation of the building plot number MS/102/D, Sector-D, Aliganj Scheme reveals the following changes of ownership and land use over the years:
The most critical information from the LDA files is regarding a 2016 enforcement act. A formal case was instituted against the owners of the property because of their unauthorised construction works that went beyond the residential architectural map approved by the LDA.
After hearings, a formal demolition order was issued on 10th May 2016 by a prescribed authority.
But soon after that, the property owners challenged the decision and objected to the demolition order on the ground that the demolition would be illegal since they did not have an opportunity for a fair hearing and the expansion was done within allowable limits. In highly controversial circumstances, the order was revoked within a period of two months on 5th July 2016.
Saddening scenes were witnessed at the mortuary as families of the victims arrived to pick up the bodies of their loved ones.
Included among the dead were Abdul Rahman and Sukhmani, whose families went into a tragic state of mourning outside the building. Most of the deceased had been young individuals studying animation and computer courses at the time the hazardous fumes blocked their paths to freedom.
Since there was an economic business being conducted in the building, which was previously labeled with illegal expansion, the issue of municipal control and fire safety standards has become very pertinent.
An expert committee has been appointed to conduct an audit of the past approvals for the building, commercialisation, and functioning fire exit passages. Top authorities have said that stringent legal action will be taken against any state officers or owners involved in neglecting public safety procedures.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.