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Lucknow fire tragedy: The troubling history of building where 15 died had a demolition order issued in 2016

The tragic Lucknow Aliganj fire that claimed 15 young lives has exposed a dark history. Investigation records reveal that the building was slapped with an official demolition order by the LDA in 2016 for unauthorized construction before it was quietly revoked.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
Lucknow fire tragedy: The troubling history of building where 15 died had a demolition order issued in 2016
Image Credit: Firefighters conduct rescue and relief operations after a fire broke out in a multi-story building housing a coaching center in the Aliganj area of Lucknow. (IANS)

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