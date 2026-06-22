/Lucknow fire tragedy: The troubling history of building where 15 died had a demolition order issued in 2016

The deadly inferno on the premises of a commercial building in the Aliganj-Purnia region that led to the death of 15 youngsters of ages 20 to 24 years has revealed an ugly past record of legal issues, especially unauthorized construction work. With the audit of the premises after the deadly fire incident, it emerges that the building with a pet shop at ground level and an animation coaching class on the upper floors had received instructions in the past from the concerned local bodies about the need to demolish the same.