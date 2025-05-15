Lucknow Bus Fire: 5 Dead Including 2 Children After Vehicle Catches Fire On Kisan Path

In a devastating dawn accident, five individuals, including two children, were killed when a private bus erupted into flames on the outskirts of Lucknow in the Mohanlalganj area on Thursday. The blaze erupted at 5 am on Kisan Path, one of the important roads leading up to the edge of the city. The police said the bus was on a journey from Begusarai in Bihar to Delhi and was carrying around 80 passengers when the accident happened.

VIDEO | As many as five passengers have died after a bus caught fire on Kisan Path in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow. The bus was going from Bihar to Delhi. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)#Lucknow #UttarPradesh #busaccident pic.twitter.com/HOVQrsZD4h May 15, 2025

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mohanlalganj) Rajneesh Verma revealed that initial reports suggest that a short circuit in the gearbox might have caused the fire. The majority of the passengers were said to have been asleep when the fire broke out and spread rapidly throughout the vehicle.

"Five persons, including two women, two children, and a young man, were unable to escape in time and died in the incident," ACP Verma informed PTI. Some other passengers were injured and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The victims who lost their lives have been identified as:

• Lakkhi Devi (55)

• Soni Mahto (26)

• Devraj (3)

• Sakshi (2)

• Madhusudan (21)

Witness testimony established that the bus kept moving despite the fire, holding back passengers trying to escape. The fire was even seen from a considerable distance away, and it was only after the bus stopped that efforts to evacuate were possible.

Fire personnel responded in time and doused the fire in 30 minutes. By that time, the bus was totally burnt out, with only its metal body left intact. The authorities also mentioned that the emergency door was out of order, trapping passengers towards the rear.

A complete investigation is being conducted to find out the actual reason and to check for possible failures in vehicle safety compliance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was deeply saddened by the incident. In an X post, his office stated, "The Chief Minister has directed senior district officials to expedite relief work and ensure proper medical care for the injured. He wishes a speedy recovery to all those affected."



