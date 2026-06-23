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  • /Lucknow fire tragedy: The smart lock danger and why digital access systems are turning deadly in India | EXPLAINED

Lucknow fire tragedy: The smart lock danger and why digital access systems are turning deadly in India | EXPLAINED

Beyond operating without a Fire NOC, investigators reveal the Lucknow complex fire turned fatal due to a jammed biometric lock system. Discover why digital entry gates fail during power blackouts and the legal mandates required for manual overrides.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Lucknow fire tragedy: The smart lock danger and why digital access systems are turning deadly in India | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: Lucknow fire tragedy. (IANS/AI)

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