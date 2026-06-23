/Lucknow fire tragedy: The smart lock danger and why digital access systems are turning deadly in India | EXPLAINED

The tragic death of 15 young people in the commercial building fire in Lucknow has uncovered a secret yet highly advanced structural threat. Besides the forensic investigation confirming that the complex had absolutely no Fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC), authorities are now investigating a crucial technological malfunction – the automated biometric lock system that malfunctioned, sealing off the victims in a lethal choke point.
According to preliminary field reports, dense suffocating smoke swiftly filled up the upper-floor animation coaching center in minutes after the fire started. In such cases, quick evacuation is essential for the survival of the individuals. Yet the biometric access control gate located at the building's entrance automatically went into a locked state.
When the building's power grid failed, and the system lost electricity, the electric deadbolts remained engaged in a locked position.
With no way to override the system, the digital interface locked up. Those stuck inside were deprived of their only means of escape and left to choke on the rising clouds of smoke. According to witnesses, some of the trapped victims attempted to break through the glass but succumbed to the toxins before succeeding.
Lucknow is not the first example of technology causing deaths in a crisis situation. Security analysts cite another case in the Indian city of Delhi, where digital "smart locks" led to loss of lives in a tragedy. In that case, the entire system of electronic locking shut down after the fire, melted its electrical wiring and locked the inhabitants inside the flaming building.
Experts' advice: While biometric access control and digital locking systems provide excellent security against unwanted entry during normal work hours, low-quality electronic locks pose grave risks in case of structural emergencies.
The horror has prompted heightened investigations into the municipality's regulatory practices and non-compliance. An ongoing inquiry is currently taking place regarding whether the Lucknow complex had a backup exit and, if yes, why it did not help the people who were evacuated.
In accordance with national building standards and typical fire safety procedures, every commercial enterprise is required by law to have:
Security and safety consultants stress that the deployment of automated access control solutions without any analog back-ups is like inviting disaster. In order to audit or install the security system, certain safety parameters need to be met by the property to ensure no one gets locked out in case of emergencies:
The physical key principle: Never use or install biometric/electronic locks that do not have a separate mechanical back-up.
Thermal release standards: Make sure that the locking mechanism adheres to fire safety standards that incorporate thermal sensors on the inside, triggering the release of the physical latching bolts in the event of an increased temperature in the surrounding environment.
Anti-expansion design: Extreme temperatures lead to expansion of normal metal frames and cheaper latches, resulting in misalignment of the door and locking of the latch. High-quality fire doors have special material properties that make them immune to any thermal deformation.
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