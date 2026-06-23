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  • /Lucknow Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath takes strict action, forms SIT for probe, suspends four officers including engineers

Lucknow Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath takes strict action, forms SIT for probe, suspends four officers including engineers

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for a transparent and rigorous investigation, ensuring that all aspects of the incident, including potential regulatory lapses, are thoroughly examined.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
Lucknow Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath takes strict action, forms SIT for probe, suspends four officers including engineers
Image Credit: Image: ANI

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