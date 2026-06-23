/Lucknow Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath takes strict action, forms SIT for probe, suspends four officers including engineers

Following the devastating fire incident at a commercial complex in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate and stringent action. CM Yogi has ordered formation of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and impartial probe. The Chief Minister also ordered suspension of four officers namely Engineers Gaurav Kumar, Anil Kumar and Pramod Kumars as well as Fire Safety Officer Kamlendra Kumar.
The SIT has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze, including an assessment of the loss of life and property, and identifying any negligence that may have contributed to the tragedy. The team has been instructed to submit its findings to the Chief Minister’s Office within one week.
The committee comprises the following senior officials:
Amrit Abhijat: Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture.
Praveen Kumar: Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Lucknow Zone.
The decision was finalized following a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. CM Adityanath emphasized the need for a transparent and rigorous investigation, ensuring that all aspects of the incident, including potential regulatory lapses, are thoroughly examined.
The fire broke out on Monday at a coaching centre located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of at least 18 students and injuries to several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute allegedly due to short-circuit. However, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire in the building, which housed a coaching centre and a gaming zone, apart from other establishments.
At least 18 people died in the incident. The deceased are said to be in the age group of 20 to 24 years. The death is high because the coaching institute's entry-exit door was regulated by fingerprint/thumb impression. The gate could not be unlocked due to the fire.
The blaze erupted in the afternoon in a coaching centre operating inside the building, rapidly filling the premises with thick smoke and triggering panic among students and others present. In a desperate bid to escape, some individuals jumped from the upper floors and the terrace, sustaining serious injuries.
With exit routes blocked by flames and smoke, panic-stricken students rushed towards windows and the rooftop. Some reportedly leapt to the ground to save their lives. Rescue teams drilled a hole in the building's wall to create an escape route for those trapped inside.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs 50,000 to the injured persons, and to ensure proper treatment for the injured.
Prime Minister Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex gratia for the victims. The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance for the victims' families.
"Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000," he added.
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