/Lucknow, Delhi, Kota and counting: Are coaching centres turning into deathtraps?

At least 18 youth lost their lives to Lucknow fire. The incident was a stark reminder of how fire safety and building norms are flouted in India and students are taken for a ride alongside authorities. The very institutions entrusted with shaping the future of young minds are increasingly becoming the sites of their darkest tragedies. From the fire-ravaged hostel of Kota, the blaze in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar institute, the tragic fire in Lucknow, and the devastating basement flooding at Rau’s IAS in Delhi, the pattern is clear. What should be citadels of learning have, in many cases, devolved into 'death zones', exposing a lethal cocktail of administrative apathy, systemic corruption, and flagrant disregard for safety.
The recurring nature of these disasters is not a coincidence but the result of a deeply entrenched culture of negligence. The crisis stems from several critical failures:
Commercializing Residential Spaces: Many coaching institutes operate out of cramped, non-commercial, or residential buildings that were never designed to accommodate high densities of students. These structures lack the necessary structural integrity and emergency infrastructure required for large-scale public assembly.
The 'NOC' Charade: The process of obtaining mandatory Fire and Safety No Objection Certificates (NOCs) has, in many instances, been reduced to a corrupt transaction. Instead of rigorous inspections, reports suggest that bribes are often paid to local authorities to bypass safety protocols, leaving buildings as ticking time bombs.
Systemic Regulatory Failure: There is a persistent lack of proactive monitoring. Authorities often wait for a catastrophe to occur before conducting a 'blitz' inspection, after which safety norms are once again relegated to the background.
The lives lost in these tragedies represent more than just statistics; they are the shattered dreams of families who invested everything into their children's success. Surya Kant Tripathi, DIG, Fire Services, Uttar Pradesh, said that every commercial entity must put in place features like sprinklers, smoke alarm and fire extinguishers to prevent casualties.
“The building was less than 15 meters, and its area is less than 500 sq. meters. For such a building, a fire department NOC is not required. Also, they have not applied for it as well. So, no NOC was issued for the building. The responsibility for proper stairs, entry, exit and other building parameters lies with the department that passes the buildings. Every two-three storey buildings must build firefighting systems like sprinklers and fire extinguishers. Especially, commercial acitivities spaces must have sprinklers system and a smoke alarm system in place. A smoke alarm will facilitate a quick warning and early exit in case of fire. Every commercial establishment, even every kitchen or place where fire is used, must have fire extinguishers,” DIG Surya Kant Tripathi told Zee News.
Divisional Officer PRO of the Delhi Fire Service, Rajinder Atwal shared that the Municipal Corporation has put in place an online portal for registration of the coaching institutes so that their proper audit can be done.
Atwal told Zee News that the Municipal Corporation has established an online portal where coaching centres are required to apply and furnish information. "After their application, the building sanction authority will verify whether the coaching centre is allowed in the area/building or not. If the coaching institute's office meets building parameters, then they send the report to us for fire safety inspection. Then we inspect the building to see of fire safety equipments are there. Once verified, then we give them the clearance, and if the arrangement is not adequate, we give a shortcoming notice. However, the fire services department cannot regulate the unauthorised activities as it's the work of the building sanction authority,” said Atwal.
According to experts, the recurring nature of these incidents demands a systemic overhaul:
Immediate Audits: State governments must move beyond temporary crackdowns. Independent, transparent, and third-party safety audits of all coaching infrastructure are non-negotiable.
Stringent Enforcement: The 'bribe-for-clearance' culture must be dismantled through strict criminal liability for both the institute owners and the municipal officials who certify unsafe buildings as 'compliant'.
Strict Zoning Laws: Coaching hubs must be restricted to designated commercial zones that are equipped with high-capacity emergency exits, fire-suppression systems, and proper ventilation.
Accountability Beyond Compensation: When a tragedy occurs, the focus must shift from monetary compensation to criminal prosecution of those in positions of authority who facilitated the safety violations.
The education sector has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, yet it operates in a regulatory vacuum where the safety of the student is treated as an afterthought. Unless the government mandates a strict, non-negotiable safety framework, the coaching industry risks remaining a graveyard for the nation's brightest young minds.
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